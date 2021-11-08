Jones-Blair brand is back in North America Leading coatings manufacturer Hempel announced today the return of the legacy Jones-Blair brand in the North American market.

CONROE, Texas, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jones-Blair product range has returned to its roots after being part of the global Hempel brand for the last three years. Today, Hempel announced the return of its iconic Jones-Blair brand with a refreshed brand identity, logo, and website.

Jones-Blair Logo, refreshed in 2021 to modernize the typography and logomark to better reflect the coating technology it represents while staying close to its historical brand identity.

Jones-Blair is broadly specified across Oil & Gas and Industrial markets and is recognized for high-performance, high-gloss, corrosion-resistant coatings. With over 90 years of proven performance in the field, Jones-Blair has been a trusted partner for owners and applicators.

Todd Cottrell, Hempel Vice President, Americas comments:

"We are very pleased to announce the return of the Jones-Blair brand to the North American market. Jones-Blair is widely specified and well known across oil and gas and industrial markets. We've been listening to our customers, heard they wanted the Jones-Blair brand to return and today, Jones-Blair is back."

Hempel acquired US-based Jones-Blair in 2015 and integrated it into Hempel's more extensive brand portfolio in 2017. Hempel also acquired Jones-Blair's Neogard brand, a US-based manufacturer of high-performance coatings which protect the building envelope through vehicular and pedestrian traffic coatings, protective roof coatings, seamless flooring, and elastomeric wall coatings.

Announced today in a separate news release is the intent to partner with National Coatings & Supplies (NCS) as the exclusive national distributor of the Jones-Blair product range.

About Hempel

As a world-leading supplier of trusted coating solutions, Hempel is a global company with strong values, working with customers in the decorative, marine, infrastructure and energy industries. Hempel factories, R&D centers and stock points are established in every region.

Across the globe, Hempel's paints and coatings can be found in almost every country of the world. They protect and beautify buildings, infrastructure and other assets and play an essential role in our customers' businesses. They help minimize maintenance costs, improve aesthetics and increase energy efficiency.

At Hempel, our purpose is to shape a brighter future with sustainable coating solutions. We firmly believe that we will succeed as a business only if we place sustainability at our heart. Not only is it the right thing to do, it will strengthen our competitive position, make ourselves more resilient and reduce our risk.

Hempel was founded in Copenhagen, Denmark in 1915. It is proudly owned by the Hempel Foundation, which ensures a solid economic base for the Hempel Group and supports cultural, social, humanitarian and scientific purposes around the world. www.hempel.us

