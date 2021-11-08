Meijer Thanksgiving Ad Announces Record-Setting Simply Give Double Match Days to Fund Up to 10 Million Meals for Local Food Pantries Retailer will double match all customer contributions to Simply Give Nov. 7-25

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meijer announced today that the Meijer Simply Give program is on track to fund up to 10 million meals between now and Thanksgiving with the help of its customers. To accomplish this goal, the retailer launched its longest-ever Double Match period, Nov. 7-25, meaning all Simply Give donation cards purchased on those days will be effectively tripled by Meijer, up to 10 million meals or $1 million.

Meijer announced today that the Meijer Simply Give program is on track to fund up to 10 million meals between now and Thanksgiving with the help of its customers.

"We're pleased to help our customers stretch their hunger relief efforts even further by extending our Double Match period through Thanksgiving. After facing the challenges of last year's holiday season, we have a lot to be grateful for this year," said Cathy Cooper, Senior Director of Community Partnerships and Giving for Meijer "But for so many families, the challenge of food insecurity remains as the ongoing pandemic and its resulting economic burdens fall largely on our community's most vulnerable members."

The retailer announced the commitment in its Thanksgiving television ad, which tells the story of this holiday season– families coming together again with a renewed sense of gratitude for each other and even for the trials and tribulations of holiday gatherings.

Along with the record-setting length of the November Double Match Days, this campaign is special because the retailer's matching donation will be divided evenly across more than 250 participating Simply Give holiday food pantry partners to ensure they all benefit. Customers can feel good that their $10 contribution will stay in their own neighborhood and the matching $20 from Meijer will support hunger relief locally and across the Midwest.

Meijer customers can help stock the shelves of a food pantry in their community by purchasing a $10 Simply Give donation card upon checkout at their local Meijer store or added to their Meijer.com order.

While the November Double Match Days end on Thanksgiving, the Holiday Simply Give campaign continues through Jan. 1. At the end of the campaign, the donation cards will be converted into food-only gift cards and given to the store's partner food pantry to serve those facing food insecurity in that customer's neighborhood.

"At Meijer, we believe that being a good company means being a good neighbor, so we're happy to support our neighbors in need and provide a simple way for our customers to do the same," said Cooper.

Customers can see what local food pantry their Simply Give donation card purchase supports here.

Each Meijer Simply Give campaign replenishes the shelves of more than 250 food pantries in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Wisconsin. For more information on the Simply Give program, please visit meijercommunity.com/simply-give.

According to Feeding America, every dollar donated to food banks results in an average of 10 meals donated to families in need.

About Meijer: Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates more than 258 supercenters and grocery stores throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the "one-stop shopping" concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. For additional information on Meijer, please visit www.meijer.com. Follow Meijer on Twitter at twitter.com/Meijer and twitter.com/MeijerPR or become a fan at www.facebook.com/meijer.

Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Mich.-based retailer that operates 241 supercenters throughout Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Wisconsin. A privately-owned and family-operated company since 1934, Meijer pioneered the “one-stop shopping” concept and has evolved through the years to include expanded fresh produce and meat departments, as well as pharmacies, comprehensive apparel departments, pet departments, garden centers, toys and electronics. (PRNewsfoto/Meijer Inc)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meijer