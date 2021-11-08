Statement Issued From California Tribal Coalition Announcing "The Age-Verified Tribal Online And In-Person Sports Wagering & Homelessness Solutions Act" (The "Initiative")

HIGHLAND, Calif., Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the Rincon Band of Luiseño Indians, the Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria, and Wilton Rancheria are submitting and leading efforts with other tribes to promote the "The Age-Verified Tribal Online and In-Person Sports Wagering & Homelessness Solutions Act" (the "Initiative") as filed with the California Attorney General's Office on November 5th.

As the sports betting landscape has changed over the last two years, we believe that the Initiative is in the best interests of all Tribes and the citizens of California.

Our guiding principles formed the framework for this Initiative. In addition to protecting tribal gaming exclusivity and promoting tribal sovereignty, the Initiative provides benefits for limited gaming and non-gaming Tribes and a fund to help address homelessness and mental health. Further, the Initiative provides for an IGRA-governed environment for sports wagering and provides benefits for the State of California.

