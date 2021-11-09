Arkadios Acquires West Coast Broker-Dealer, RIA

Move gives the hybrid IBD offices in California, Nevada and Washington while adding 12 advisors, $1.25B to its platform

ATLANTA, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadios Capital has acquired Investment Architects Inc., a full-service independent broker-dealer, and its RIA, Resource Investment Architects, which have $1.25 billion in affiliated assets.

Arkadios Capital CEO David Millican

Founded by David Haddock CFP, Investment Architects has offices in California, Nevada and Washington. Resource Architects, the affiliated RIA, has 12 advisors. The acquisition expands Arkadios' geographical footprint, which now includes the Southeastern, Northeastern and Midwestern United States and Puerto Rico.

"Arkadios Capital offers a similar culture to our own, which we felt was very important for our affiliated advisors," said Haddock. "Arkadios delivers a flexible and customized platform along with a high-touch personal service model. This is an excellent opportunity to continue to grow while minimizing disruption to our businesses."

Over more than 40 years in the financial industry, Haddock has served as the State of Missouri's Chief of Market Surveillance and worked as a financial planner at Equitec Financial Planning in Oakland, California. He was compliance officer and controller for the Marin County, California-based Financial Planners Equity Corporation, a firm with offices worldwide. He launched Petaluma, California-based Investment Architects in 1984.

"The acquisition of Investment Architects is a major step for expanding our national footprint while adding value to our platform," said David Millican, founder and CEO, Arkadios Capital. "Haddock and his team have built a successful IBD over more than 30 years with a similar culture and trajectory to Arkadios Capital."

After co-founding one of the fastest-growing RIAs in the county, ACG Wealth, Millican launched Arkadios as an alternative to the ongoing commoditization in the industry. Investment News named it the fastest-growing IBD in the country and Financial Planning magazine ranks Arkadios among the top IBDs.

About Arkadios Capital

Successful independent advisors founded Arkadios Capital with independent advisors in mind. It has tripled its revenue, grown to more than 100 advisors and added an institutional bond desk and real estate investment team. The hybrid IBD has $5 billion in associated assets. With the highest ethical standards, the broker-dealer specializes in customized investment options focused on individual investors. For more information, visit www.arkadios.com.

