Hurtigruten Celebrates Singles Day with More Cruises Without a Single Supplement

Book Antarctica, Galápagos, Iceland, Norway, and South American cruises between November 10-14 with no single traveler supplement

SEATTLE, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurtigruten, the world leader in exploration travel, is celebrating Singles Day this year by offering even more cruises designed specifically for solo travelers. From November 10 to 14, single guests can book select cruises with either Hurtigruten Expeditions or Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express without the single supplement to destinations such as Antarctica, Central America, the Galápagos, Iceland, Norway, and South America.

Photo Cred. Genna Roland

Solo travelers looking to scratch off a bucket list trip before the end of the year or looking ahead to a long-anticipated 2022 vacation, can now book select cruises without any single supplement fees. Adventurous guests can take advantage of this offer to explore historic cities in Europe; see penguins, seals, and whales during an 18-day cruise to Antarctica; experience the Northern Lights and learn all about this spectacular phenomenon; follow in Charles Darwin's footsteps exploring the Galápagos; travel along the Norwegian coast like a local; or experience the highlights of South America during an 18-day cruise from Valparaiso in Chile to Costa Rica.

"Research has shown us that 45% of solo travelers travel to discover new cultures, and our cruises offer exactly that – a chance to truly learn about the locals, wildlife, and the ecosystems of the destination. Hurtigruten sails to some of the most unique and beautiful destinations in the world, including the Galápagos, Antarctica, and Norway. These are bucket list destinations for most travelers, and also where a lot of single travelers go. Our cruises are designed to provide guests the opportunity to explore and immerse themselves in the places they visit," said Storm Tussey-Haverly, Interim President, Hurtigruten Americas.

Hurtigruten Expeditions' cruise ships feature state-of-the-art science centers, an onboard science program that guests are encouraged to participate in, and lectures, all to enable travelers to develop a deeper understanding of the destinations and regions they visit. Guests can also participate in hands-on experiences, from tracking whales to counting penguins to cleaning beaches along the ships' route, which offer one-of-a-kind learning opportunities.

Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express enables travelers to get to know Norway and its coastline in a unique, non-touristy way. The scenic route, often described as "the most beautiful journey in the world", takes guests to charming coastal towns and mesmerizing fjords. Coastal cruises also offer a variety of activities – from breathtaking hikes, to boat tours and horseback riding, offering something for everyone.

This solo traveler offer is available on select cruises to the Galapagos, Europe, Antarctica, Central America, Iceland, North America, Norway, and South America.

To learn more about Hurtigruten's Singles Day sale, visit hurtigruten.com/offers/no-single-supplement-exp/ for details on Hurtigruten Expeditions' offerings, and hurtigruten.com/coastal-offers/no-single-supplement-coa/ for details on Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express.

If you are unsure what destination suits you best, Hurtigruten Expeditions has launched the perfect tool to find the perfect destination for you. The quiz will simply match your interest with the most suitable destination for you.

For more information, please contact:

Anders Lindström

Head of PR & Communications, the Americas

646.944.9029

Anders.Lindstrom@hurtigruten.com

Please visit Hurtigruten's online media center here, where you can download high-res images, videos and see our press release archive.



About Hurtigruten Expeditions – the world leader in exploration travel

Hurtigruten Expeditions is the world's largest and leading expedition cruise line. With sustainability and exploration at core, we offer big adventures on small ships – taking you to some of the most spectacular areas of our planet.

Tracing our roots back to the great explorers and golden age of exploration, the curiosity, sense of adventure, love for our planet, and the art of exploration is deeply embedded in our DNA.

With Hurtigruten Expeditions, you can join fellow explorers on adventures to 30+ countries and more than 250 destinations, including Antarctica, Alaska, Northwest Passage, Greenland, Iceland, Svalbard, Norway, British Isles, South America, Caribbean, and more.

Hurtigruten Expedition's fleet of seven small-size custom-built ships includes the world's first battery-hybrid powered cruise ships – and a variety of green technology enabling to explore more sustainably.

Onboard, you will join our team of experts. Hand-picked for your adventure, they will join you as you explore wildlife, nature, local communities and more, taking full advantage of our onboard Science Center and abundance of expedition equipment - making sure we can take you where the big ships can't.

As generations of explorers have done before us, we are always looking for new adventures and new areas to explore, and new adventures to embark on. Join us – and explore more!

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hurtigruten