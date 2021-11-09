Leading New York plumbers offer four tips to avoid holiday disruptions Brooklyn homeowners can prevent plumbing disasters during the holiday hustle and bustle with this advice from Petri Plumbing & Heating

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. , a family-owned home service company serving Brooklyn and Manhattan for more than 100 years, is offering homeowners four tips to keep their plumbing from failing under the added stress often created by hosting parties and entertaining guests during the holiday season.

Petri Plumbing & Heating offers Brooklyn homeowners advice to prevent plumbing disasters during the holidays.

For many, November and December are a time when they invite their loved ones to come eat or stay in their home to celebrate the season's various holidays. This can be a taxing time on a house's plumbing system, as more guests result in more water consumption.

"Families and friends should enjoy spending time together without worrying about clogged toilets or drains," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "However, when you have extra people staying in your home, this can put extra strain on your home's plumbing system. If you don't prepare ahead, this can result in some pretty messy situations that can spoil your holiday fun."

But Petri said there are some things homeowners can do now to prevent a disaster from happening once the guests have arrived for their extended stay:

Check for signs of leaks. The presence of a wet spot or mold near sinks, tubs and showers or the toilet can signal that there is a leaky pipe somewhere inside the walls of the home. A water bill that is higher than usual for this time of year can also tip homeowners off that there is an unnoticed plumbing issue. If the homeowner is unsuccessful in locating the leak, a professional plumber can use a leak-detection tool to find the offending pipe. A small leak can turn into a much larger one more quickly when there are more people using the plumbing. Get the water heater serviced. Water heaters need yearly care in order to run properly, and many home services companies offer maintenance packages that include water heater tune-ups. If the water heater becomes overwhelmed, it may stop working correctly, leaving homeowners and guests to shower in cold water. Scheduling a water heater tune-up or flush before the guests arrive can help reduce the instances of this happening. Check the drains for clogs. A slow drain now can easily become a clogged drain later with continued use. Make sure water is draining quickly and efficiently and clear out any noticeable debris before guests arrive. Use strainers to catch hair and other debris and avoid putting grease or oil down the sink to prevent clogs from building up. Homeowners can also pour a mix of baking soda and vinegar down the drain as a non-toxic cleaner. Check that the garbage disposal is functioning properly. A household sink-mounted disposal can only handle small amounts of food or it can build up and become clogs further down the drain. Cut larger food items into smaller pieces before disposing of them and put them into the disposal slowly with running water. Use a disposal cleaner prior to the guests' arrival to both clean and freshen the smell surrounding the appliance.

"Remember that you're housing more people than normal and these additional people will create more waste and use more water than usual," Petri said. "We all know that an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, so monitoring your plumbing system before your loved ones arrive for the holidays is preventative maintenance that's worth it."

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 717-1089.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing and heating needs. Services offered include water and gas pipe leak repair and installation, fixture installations, inspections, boiler repair, water heater installation, complete bathroom, kitchen, laundry & utility room remodeling and more. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call (718) 717-1089.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.