Livermore's Newest Mixed-Use Project 'The Well at Sunset' to Include Senior Housing Facility Various office and lifestyle tenants continue to fill revitalized complex

LIVERMORE, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mana Investments and Hunter Street Partners, LP announced today the approval to develop a 128-unit senior housing facility at The Well at Sunset, a mixed-use project featuring medical and creative office space, together with supporting lifestyle uses. The new 130,000-square-foot senior housing project is slated to commence construction in Q4 2022. The senior housing will center around three resident groups, which include independent living, assisted living and memory care units.

"There is a significant need for higher quality senior living options around the region, and the City of Livermore is an underserved market," said Scott Murray, partner for Mana Investments. "We're thrilled the city continues to embrace our overall vision and we are excited to give prospective senior residents another housing option, while also supporting the new office and lifestyle tenants who will benefit from the adjacent senior housing community."

The Well at Sunset, located at Holmes Street and Concannon Boulevard (formerly known as the Sunset Office Plaza), has been revived and rebranded over the past three years to fit a modern wellness-focused lifestyle. The original complex was built in 1978 and had been vacant since 2013. The first phase of the revitalized project features 49,000 square-feet of office and lifestyle space in six single-story buildings, and is anticipated to be fully open by spring 2022.

"Despite challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic, we are pleased to see our vision of creating a live-work-play environment for the Livermore residents is coming to fruition," said Sean Rohland, managing director for Hunter Street Partners. "We continue to see great interest and acquire top-notch medical and creative tenants looking for a clean and modern space, as well as offer a lifestyle-focused location for both their clients and employees."

The site offers abundant amenities such as walking trails, an outdoor office area, open space, and is conveniently located to allow tenants a car-free commute. To date, more than a third of the available office space has been leased by various tenants including:

Allstate Insurance

Bubb's Bagels and Coffee – will offer homemade-style bagels and locally roasted coffee.

Charming Fig – a local boutique café and catering company set to open their first brick and mortar store will offer full-service catering, cheese boxes and charcuterie boards, grazing tables and workshops.

Extreme Pizza – will feature innovative combinations and offer indoor and outdoor seating as well as craft beer options.

Learning Tree Preschool – a STEM based preschool that will have full-time, part-time and drop-in programs.

Perfect 10 Nail Spa – will offer manicure, pedicure and facial packages.

Furthermore, potential tenants in lease negotiations include a real estate brokerage firm, medical spa, dentist, therapist, orthodontist and chiropractor. The complex will also offer a build-to-suit program allowing medical users a turnkey approach to occupying new office space.

"The Well at Sunset will provide a special atmosphere that is truly needed for our community including our senior residents," said Robert Carling, City Council member for the City of Livermore. "We are excited to see this part of town soon reenergized with new tenants and being a place for both locals and visitors to enjoy again."

For more information about The Well at Sunset, go to thewellatsunset.com. For more information regarding leasing opportunities, contact Scott Murray at (408) 406-6000 or sm@manainv.com.

ABOUT MANA INVESTMENTS

Mana Investments is a vertically integrated California-based alternative investment firm with a focus on adding value within the real estate sector. The firm targets acquisitions throughout the western United States and prides themselves on enhancement through thoughtful design. For more information, visit manainv.com.

ABOUT HUNTER STREET PARTNERS

Hunter Street Partners is a Minneapolis-based alternative investment management firm that provides capital solutions to operating partner teams and lower middle market companies across corporate finance, real estate, and specialty finance. The firm is focused on fundamentals-driven, asset-oriented credit and equity opportunities. Learn more about Hunter Street Partners at hunterst.com.

