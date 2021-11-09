Phoenix New Media to Announce Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Monday, November 15, 2021

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Phoenix New Media Limited ("Phoenix New Media", "ifeng" or the "Company") (NYSE: FENG), a leading new media company in China, today announced that it will report its third quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, November 15, 2021 after the market closes. The earnings release will be available on ifeng's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

Following the earnings release, ifeng's management team will hold a conference call on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time (or Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing/Hong Kong time) to discuss the financial results and operating performance.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in numbers. Preregistration may require a few minutes to complete.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/6816509. Once preregistration has been complete, participants will receive dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode, and registrant ID by email.

Please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call, using the participant dial-in numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique registrant ID which would be provided upon registering. You will be automatically linked to the live call after completion of this process.

A replay of the call will be available through November 23, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

International: +61 2 8199 0299 Mainland China: 4006322162 Hong Kong: +852 30512780 United States: +1 646 254 3697 Conference ID: 6816509

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.ifeng.com.

About Phoenix New Media Limited

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is a leading new media company providing premium content on an integrated Internet platform, including PC and mobile, in China. Having originated from a leading global Chinese language TV network based in Hong Kong, Phoenix TV, the Company enables consumers to access professional news and other quality information and share user-generated content on the Internet through their PCs and mobile devices. Phoenix New Media's platform includes its PC channel, consisting of ifeng.com website, which comprises interest-based verticals and interactive services; its mobile channel, consisting of mobile news applications, mobile video application and mobile Internet website; and its operations with the telecom operators that provides mobile value-added services.

For investor and media inquiries please contact

Phoenix New Media Limited

Qing Liu

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

ICR, LLC

Robin Yang

Tel: +1 (646) 405-4883

Email: investorrelations@ifeng.com

