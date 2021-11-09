Quantifind Selected by Polaris to Combat Human Trafficking with Financial Crimes Intelligence The Polaris Financial Intelligence Unit Will Use Quantifind's Graphyte Platform To Help Disrupt Human Trafficking Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantifind's Graphyte software as a service (SaaS), which provides advanced risk intelligence and tools used to investigate financial crimes, has been selected by Polaris to help them discover and disrupt human trafficking operations. The Polaris Financial Intelligence Unit collates and interprets data collected from its human trafficking hotline and other sources in order to understand the financial patterns that are red flags for human trafficking. It then shares its intelligence with leaders of the financial services and law enforcement communities. As a key element of this work, the unit will use the web-based investigation applications and comprehensive open source data provided by Quantifind's Graphyte financial crimes intelligence solution to gain insights on traffickers and their networks.

"Polaris's innovative data-driven, intel-sharing approach has been incredibly impactful in disrupting human trafficking for over a decade," said Ari Tuchman, CEO and Founder of Quantifind. "We are humbled to have the opportunity for our products to contribute to their critical work and success in financial crimes intelligence."

"The work of our Financial Intelligence Unit is a pillar of our efforts to make human trafficking a high-risk, low-reward activity, and it would be impossible without premier data and investigation tools," added Sara Crowe, Strategic Initiatives Director, Financial Systems at Polaris. "We chose Quantifind's solution not only because it consolidates all the data and tools needed to fully leverage open source intelligence, but also for its ability to so accurately target those risk typologies specific to human trafficking."

About Quantifind

Quantifind was founded in 2009 upon pioneering work building machine learning technology to discover meaningful patterns across large, disparate, unstructured datasets. Today, Quantifind's Graphyte platform embodies over a decade of R&D and deployment experience in machine learning, natural language processing, risk modeling, name science, and entity resolution, and is helping financial institutions and public sector agencies to combat crime. Quantifind is headquartered in Palo Alto, with teams in Boston, Washington, and New York. Learn more about Quantifind and request a demo at www.quantifind.com .

About Polaris

Polaris is a nonprofit, non-governmental organization that works to combat and prevent sex and labor trafficking in North America. Our strategy is built around the understanding that human trafficking does not happen in a vacuum but rather is the predictable end result of a range of other persistent injustices and inequities in our society and our economy. Polaris is focused on three major areas of work: building power for migrant workers who are at risk of trafficking in U.S. agricultural and other industries; leveraging the reach and expertise of financial systems to disrupt trafficking, creating real accountability for perpetrators of violence against people in the sex trade; and expanding services and supports to vulnerable people to prevent trafficking before it happens. The U.S. National Human Trafficking Hotline phone number is 1(888) 373-7888. Learn more at www.polarisproject.org .

