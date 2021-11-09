SmithGeiger Group Celebrates its 20th Anniversary

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spending 20 years gathering data and studying consumer behavior led to the decision to expand the company to offer a 360-degree approach, creating an alignment of insights, entertainment, and creative execution.

"The media landscape and the revenue models within it continue to evolve at an almost exponential pace. As it transforms, opportunities to generate new revenue have never been greater or more complex," added co-founder Dave Smith.

In the last five years, the co-founders and their partners, Chris Archer and Chris Lang sought out the best minds in the business to form three additional divisions. Elevate, led by Nicole Bergen, is focused on growth for businesses at the regional level. Accelerate, led by Aaron Paquette, targets entertainment clients looking to find their audience before they shoot. And Vivid Zero, led by the Emmy-winning Michael Vamosy, executes multi-platform creative for entertainment, consumer brands and eSports.

The company's integrated consulting and research services ranging from brand, usability and segmentation studies to ad assessments, content development, digital optimization, and product ideation were expanded to include data insights for streaming, influencer utilization, business revenue growth, and a creative arm to implement the research.

"The energy and enthusiasm that Nicole, Aaron and Michael bring make us feel like a start-up again. The synergy they are already creating is going to be revolutionary for our clients because we now have the ability to understand the distracted consumer and creatively execute our clients' needs all under one powerful agency," says Geiger.

SmithGeiger, founded in 2001 by Dave Smith and Seth Geiger, began their data insights company focusing primarily on the television news space utilizing a broad range of qualitative and quantitative methodologies.

"We still work directly with producers to deliver concise recommendations that address everything from content, pacing, wardrobe, and talent to engagement across platforms and the implications of simultaneous screen usage. The data we gather reveals the 'why' behind audience behaviors and the detail to implement changes that can boost ratings and drive viewer acquisition," said Seth Geiger, co-founder, SmithGeiger Group.

From The Voice and The Weather Channel to late-night comedy, sports, reality TV, promotions, and the newsroom, SmithGeiger's strategy team has launched and supported award-winning channels and programs that dominate their genres and markets for the last 20 years.

About SmithGeiger Group

SmithGeiger Group was founded in 2001 by Dave Smith and Seth Geiger to convert insights into strategy and ideas into action. The company conducts over 500 proprietary projects each year on behalf of its clients, designing the precise approach, analytics, and engineering to guide a who's who in the media, technology, and consumer spaces. SmithGeiger Group works closely with its partners to guide them through and navigate challenges. The organization's engagements invariably grow into multi-year partnerships, working alongside clients in growing and effectively meeting their business objectives. For more information, visit smithgeigergroup.com .

