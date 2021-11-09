WSGF Announces Name Change To Vaycaychella And Issues Management Update

DALLAS, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- World Series of Golf, Inc. (USOTC: WSGF) ("WSGF") today released a management update that includes announcing a corporate name change to Vaycaychella to reflect the company's new business direction as a technology company operating in the short-term vacation property rental market upstream from technology companies to include Airbnb, VRBO, and Booking.com.

Following the details on the name change is an update from the company CEO, William "Bill" Justice.

The company, formerly known as World Series of Golf, Inc., is incorporated in the State of Wyoming where its name change to Vaycaychella has been effected.

Last year, the company acquired a business in the short-term property rental market named Vaycaychella and proceeded to build a software application based on the business model of the acquired business. The company now supports entrepreneurs in financing the acquisition and renovation of short-term vacation rental properties through a P2P software application. The name change announced today reflects WSGF's overall shift to focusing on the short-term property rental market.

Management is currently working to have the name change reflected with OTC Markets where the company's stock is quoted. The name change update with OTC Markets will include a new ticker symbol.

Management Update From CEO William "Bill" Justice:

Our corporate name change has taken longer than anticipated and I am so pleased to finally announce it being complete in Wyoming where we are incorporated. I am optimistic the update with OTC Markets and the issuance of a new ticker symbol will be completed promptly.

In response to a number of shareholder emails asking about details surrounding the name change, no, the name change update with OTC Markets and the issuance of a new ticker symbol will not include a reverse split, nor a forward split of the company's shares.

We have not been idle while waiting for the name change. In conjunction with the update here, I encourage you to review the update we released last month on the company's major initiatives to include our cryptocurrency developments, our coming Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 release, and our M&A developments anticipated to expand our user functionality giving short-term property rental operators the ability to provide their renters with comprehensive travel booking:

WSGF - Vaycaychella Steps Up Revenue Growth Potential In $100 Billion Short-Term Rental Market

We have engaged an experienced and proven resource to construct a Vaycaychella cryptocurrency exchange where our short-term vacation property rental entrepreneurs will be able to list cryptocurrencies dedicated to raising funds for their purchase and/or renovation projections. We also plan to provide tools that help the entrepreneur to create a cryptocurrency.

Our Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 includes functionality designed to complement the cryptocurrency tools.

Both the Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 and the cryptocurrency exchange are on track to launch before the end of the year.

We are working closely with our pilot customer, V-Royal, in the development of the Vaycaychella App Version 2.0 and the cryptocurrency exchange. V-Royal has 100's of target properties ready to begin listing and supporting with the creation of dedicated cryptocurrencies. V-Royal and Vaycaychella are already working closely to be prepared to immediately begin listing new properties and creating dedicated cryptocurrencies once the App and Exchange are launched.

We are also making tremendous and exciting progress with the M&A target highlighted in our last update. The target company is a highly innovative travel industry technology start-up with a proven proprietary software application and corresponding infrastructure to seamlessly integrate comprehensive travel booking functionality for any licensee the way Stripe provides any licensee the ability to process online payments.

The M&A target would enable Vaycaychella to give its short-term vacation property owner/operators the ability to add travel agent revenue providing their clients with flight booking and car rental services.

Since our last update, we have engaged the interest of a notable investment fund that has expressed interest in backing a transaction with Vaycaychella and the target. We believe we are within 30 days of executing a major transaction.

I think the rest of 2021 is going to be a very exiting time for Vaycaychella and hope you will stay tuned.

Thank you,

William "Bill" Justice

To learn more and keep up with the latest updates at Vaycaychella, and to access the Vaycaychella App, visit https://www.vaycaychella.com/.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

WSGF Contact:

William "Bill" Justice

bill@vaycaychella.com

+1 (800) 871-0376

