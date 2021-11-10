Boston-Born Burtons Grill & Bar Continues Expansion with the Opening of Burtons Grill in Lynnfield, Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston-born Burtons Grill & Bar is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Lynnfield, Massachusetts on Tuesday, November 16th, 2021. The continually expanding restaurant group, with sixteen locations operating across eight states, will launch its seventeenth restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield , the North Shore's award-winning premium open-air shopping destination. This location will serve as the restaurant group's new flagship location, featuring a scratch kitchen and serving innovative American fare and significant design changes.

"This restaurant is by far one of the largest and most ambitious we've ever done. The design by Whitlock Design Group and the mural work by artist Mark Grundig is truly spectacular and we cannot wait to invite guests into this new location," said John Haggai, President and Chief Operating Officer of Burtons Grill & Bar and Red Heat Tavern.

The 7,617 square foot restaurant will serve lunch and dinner and boast table seating for 206 diners, a 32-seat bar and an outdoor patio for 60 guests. In addition, the restaurant will have a 55-seat private dining room perfect for private and corporate events. Hours of operation are slated to be Sunday and Monday 11:30AM - 9:00PM, Tuesday - Thursday 11:30AM - 10:00PM, and Friday - Saturday 11:30AM - 11:00PM.

The restaurant's culinary program, led by Chef Denise Herrera, Vice President of Culinary for Burtons Grill & Bar and Red Heat Tavern, will feature standout Burtons Classics such as Crab Crusted Haddock and Lobster Shrimp Pasta; Premium steaks from Allen Bros. of Chicago, and new additions including crispy falafel, chilled gulf shrimp and grilled lobster tails.

"The extent that we go to in our restaurants to source the finest ingredients is paramount to us, and the culinary talent we have on this team is truly impressive. Our menu changes based on the seasons in the communities in which we operate and we have learned to never say 'no' when it comes to making sure the guest gets exactly what they want on the plate," said Chef Denise Herrera, Vice President of Culinary for Burtons Grill & Bar and Red Heat Tavern.

The Burtons Grill & Bar team was also rated as the #1 Most Allergy-Friendly Restaurant from 2017-2020 by the AllergyEats community, modifying most menu items to fit guests' needs including dairy, fish, nut, shellfish, egg, gluten, peanut, and soy intolerances. "We take the responsibility of safely serving our guests with food allergies and dietary restrictions very seriously. Most of our menu items can be modified to eliminate allergens and/or accommodate specific nutritional needs" continue Herrera.

The new Lynnfield location will also feature a craft cocktail program with creative and innovative drinks such as the Citrus & Sage Martini, classic cocktails like The Jack Rose, as well as customer favorites like the Orchard Sangria. The team has also curated an extensive wine list with domestic and imported by-the-glass and bottle selections as well as craft beers and ciders on draft, in-bottle and canned.

The new Burtons Grill & Bar located at MarketStreet in Lynnfield, Massachusetts will open Tuesday, November 16th, 2021.

About Burtons Grill & Bar: Born and bred on Massachusetts' south shore, our coastal New England roots instilled us with a passion for fresh seafood, high-quality meats, bountiful vegetables, and craft cocktails. Fresh and seasonal ingredients are integral to our menus, and cooking from scratch allows us to cater to guests with many different lifestyles and dietary preferences. All staff members, both front of house and back of house, are trained in strict allergy protocols that allow us to safely serve most guests with food allergies. Our dedication to accommodating gluten-free and celiac diners is one of our well-known trademarks. For more information please visit: Burtonsgrill.com and follow @burtons.grill on instagram and Facebook.

About MarketStreet Lynnfield: MarketStreet Lynnfield is the North Shore's award-winning premium open-air shopping destination boasting over 80 shops and restaurants, over 20 of which are locally owned. Since its 2013 opening, it has become essential to the North Shore community, both for its diverse shopping, dining and entertainment options and for its dedication to family friendly events, seasonal festivities, and charitable fundraisers. Awarded "Best Shopping Complex, North" by Boston Magazine's Best of Boston 2019 issue, the property features such leading brands as Amazon Books, Whole Foods Market, Kings Dining & Entertainment, Tommy Bahama, Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse, Apple, lululemon, Nike Running, Yard House, Legal C Bar, sweetgreen, Pink Parkway, Wahlburgers, Paper Source, PNC Bank, and Vineyard Vines. Located at 600 Market St. in Lynnfield, MA (Exit 61 on I-95), MarketStreet Lynnfield is developed and leased by leading Massachusetts commercial developer WS Development. For more information and the most recent updates, please visit www.marketstreetlynnfield.com and follow @marketstreetlynnfield on Facebook and Instagram.

View original content:

SOURCE Burtons Grill & Bar