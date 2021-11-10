Great Minds Unveils Eureka Math Squared

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Minds PBC today unveiled our newest math curriculum, Eureka Math2™ (Eureka Math Squared), at a virtual launch event. The next generation curriculum brings the high-quality math content Great Minds® is known for to students and teachers on a brand-new digital platform.

"Eureka Math2 will usher in a new era in mathematics for students and teachers across the country, combining rigorous, knowledge-building math instruction with an engaging digital experience that provides more moments of discovery," said Lynne Munson, CEO, and founder of Great Minds. "As our motto says, we know every child is capable of greatness, and this curriculum is built for every child to achieve math greatness."

The curriculum is designed to highlight how math is a part of everyday life while also ensuring that students build enduring math knowledge. "Eureka Math2 builds confidence and joy in students as they see the beauty and practicality of learning the conceptual knowledge behind every math problem," said Jill Diniz, chief academic officer, mathematics. "Math is a human endeavor, and all math has real-world connections. We have infused this into the curriculum to engage all students."

Our teacher–writers created this innovative new curriculum for all students. They drew on feedback from the field and their own experiences as teachers to make sure Eureka Math2 is accessible, readable, and teachable.

Eureka Math2 ensures accessibility by putting into practice the latest research on supporting multilingual learners by leveraging the principles of Universal Design for Learning and promoting social and emotional learning. The curriculum gives educators specific strategies to address learner variance and help students understand, speak, and write in mathematical contexts.

The written materials for Eureka Math2 are designed to maintain the rigor found in all Great Minds curricula while supporting students who need help with reading, especially students with dyslexia. Unnecessary words have been eliminated, and there's intentionality behind language choices and sentence length at every level.

We streamlined the design and content of the Eureka Math2 teacher resources to ensure that educators have exactly what they need, right when they need it. From differentiation suggestions to slide decks, from digital interactives to pacing guidance, Eureka Math2 includes the resources teachers need for effective, efficient math instruction.

Here are a few of the new components built into the curriculum:

An innovative digital platform with presentation slides, our powerful Eureka Math 2 Equip ™ assessment tool, and other online features

Illustrations from award-winning author Ben Orlin that elevate student engagement in every module for grade levels 6–Algebra

Digital interactives powered by GeoGebra

Embedded and premium pre-module, formative, summative, and benchmark assessments in digital, print, and observational formats

Fine art that relates to the math learning in the module, providing a novel entry point for all learners

Knowledge-building passages called Math Past that connect the math being studied to our everyday lives and math history

The launch of Eureka Math2 builds on Great Minds' reputation as a leading developer of high-quality math materials. Our first math curriculum, Eureka Math®, began as an open educational resource in 2013. A 2016 RAND Corporation report found Eureka Math and its original version, EngageNY Math, to be the most widely used elementary school math curricula in the nation. And in a 2018 survey of school district administrators, Eureka Math received the highest marks for elementary math curricula with a +43 net promoter score. The core files of Eureka Math remain free for noncommercial use.

For more information about Eureka Math2 and to watch a recording of the launch event, visit https://edu.greatminds.org/eurekamathsquared.

About Great Minds: Great Minds PBC is a public benefit corporation and a subsidiary of Great Minds, a nonprofit organization. Teachers and scholars write Great Minds curricula, applying their experience to create materials that resonate with students, teachers, and families. Great Minds is the only curriculum creator to have earned three Tier 1 ratings, the highest possible, from the respected Louisiana Department of Education.

In addition to Eureka Math2, the company offers Eureka Math, PhD Science®, Wit & Wisdom® (an English language arts curriculum), and Geodes® books for emerging readers, developed in collaboration with Wilson Language Training®. Learn more at greatminds.org.

