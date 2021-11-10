India's Finest Full-Service Carrier Vistara Appoints Discover The World As General Sales Agent In Canada

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vistara, a joint venture of Tata group and Singapore Airlines, has appointed Discover the World as its exclusive GSA partner in Canada. Discover Canada will leverage their local travel industry relationships, sales talent and distribution knowledge to develop Vistara's brand loyalty and drive sales across all travel sales channels.

With nearly 2 million Canadians of Indian Heritage and India's re-opening to fully vaccinated tourists, Discover is excited to reconnect travelers to India. It will establish commercial agreements for customers to connect with Vistara across an expanding international network of gateways including London Heathrow, Frankfurt, Paris, Tokyo Haneda or with a range of interline partners in India.

Vistara offers its passengers the 'new feeling' of flying with a world class product and best of Indian hospitality while maintaining global standards of service delivery. The experience is well complemented by the cutting-edge inflight entertainment system, Wi-Fi internet connectivity, the choice of three cabin classes including Premium Economy, and delectable onboard cuisine.

Discover commenced its relationship with Vistara in the Singapore and USA markets in the past year and has since developed multiple sales channels and new agreements ahead of the global anticipated return of travel.

"Our sales teams welcomes our latest air partner," said Jane Clementino, Canada's Director of Discover the World. "We are excited and proud to work with Vistara, an airline with award-winning service, a new fleet and a range of world-class cabin products to match. We see the potential and the growth opportunities surrounding Vistara and have expanded our sales team to support these needs. Savio Pires will be dedicated to Vistara and responsible to implement the commercial strategy, grow the brand and leverage their expanding network."

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited)

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer the finest full-service flying experience in India. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline has a fleet of 50 aircraft, including 39 Airbus A320, four Airbus A321neo, five Boeing 737-800NG, and two Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft, and has flown more than 29 million customers since starting operations.

About Discover the World

Discover the World has earned a reputation as an innovative global sales representation leader in the travel industry through a worldwide network of 85 offices in more than 60 countries. With a portfolio of over 100 clients utilizing its sales, marketing and business process outsourcing services, the work of Discover the World has a direct positive impact on the growth of our clients and trade industry partners every day.

