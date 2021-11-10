OKAPLY Industries Aquires VIZÜSOLUTION

LACHUTE, QC, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - OKAPLY Industries Ltd today announced that it has completed the acquisition of VIZÜSOLUTION Inc. a few days ago. The combination of these two companies will create a major player in the production of panel and wood components of all kinds. They will continue to service manufacturers of furniture, kitchen cabinets, modular construction, RV's and big box retailers.

Okaply Industries Logo (CNW Group/Okaply Industries)

Gilles Nantel, President of VIZÜSOLUTION confirms that he will remain on for another two years, ensuring a smooth transition and to participate in the growth of the business under the new ownership.

« I am very pleased to pass the torch to a strong organization and a team of seasoned managers who will ensure the future of the company I founded 8 years ago. »

OKAPLY's major shareholders, Robert Hirscheimer and Craig Starke, are excited to take over a well-respected industry leader, in Canada and the United States.

« We look forward to working with Gilles, to grow this new organization and service more customers and markets. »

The customers and suppliers of these two companies will benefit from this alliance, having greater access to more services, with an incomparable fleet of equipment in the lamination and components industry.

About VIZÜSOLUTION Inc:

Founded in October 2013, VIZÜSOLUTION is a manufacturer of melamine panels and components (TFL), foil and vinyl (LPL) and high-pressure laminates (HPL) lamination on a wide variety of panels. Our specialty is the transformation of these panels into furniture, kitchen & cabinet components, grooved Slatwall panels and shelving of all sizes and colours.

About OKAPLY Industries Ltd:

OKAPLY is a family business established in 1966, north of Montreal in Quebec's beautiful region of Oka. We have 100,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing in Oka and a 20,000 square foot factory and warehouse in Calgary Alberta. We service many industries including manufacturers of furniture, kitchen cabinets, modular construction, RV's and big box retailers.

VIZÜSOLUTION Inc. Logo (CNW Group/Okaply Industries)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Okaply Industries