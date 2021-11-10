Rivers Casino Des Plaines Hiring 400 Team Members to Support Property Expansion

DES PLAINES, Ill., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rivers Casino Des Plaines is seeking to add 400 team members to its winning team as part of the property's expansion. Rivers was recently named a 2021 Top Workplace by The Chicago Tribune and was the top-ranked entertainment and hospitality company in the large employer category.

Rivers is hosting regular weekly hiring events and hosting a job fair Thursday, November 11, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., at the Hyatt Rosemont, 6350 N River Road, Rosemont.

"Rivers is expanding and we're excited that we have hundreds of opportunities to connect individuals to a rewarding career in the gaming industry at one of the top casinos in all of North America," said Corey Wise, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Rivers Casino. "Being named a Top Workplace is a tremendous honor that affirms our holistic approach to supporting team members."

Rivers is Illinois' most successful casino. A 78,000 square-foot expansion will open in 2022 that will house a poker room, additional gaming areas, a ballroom for events, and a new restaurant. The casino will be the first to have the state's maximum number of 2,000 gaming positions when complete.

As part of its hiring push, Rivers is planning on adding 250 table game dealers. These positions typical pay an annualized salary of $55,000 in the first year and are among the most sought-after careers at the property. Approximately one third of the table games department has worked at the property since it opened over a decade ago.

Rivers provides a $15 per hour minimum wage for all non-tipped employees, and the value of the company-paid benefits make the effective minimum, entry-level wage $25 per hour. No prior experience in the gaming industry is needed. Individuals can learn about all current job openings at: https://www.riverscasino.com/desplaines/careers

Rivers provides benefits for full- and part-time team members, including healthcare, life, and disability insurance, as well as immediate 401(k) vesting and more.

The casino provides team members with tuition reimbursement, and the Rivers Gives foundation has awarded approximately $3.3 million in scholarships to team members or their families to attend college or other educational studies.

The Chicago Tribune's Top Workplaces list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC.

Rivers is jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Responsible Gaming

Not valid for any participant of the Illinois Gaming Board Statewide Voluntary Self-Exclusion Program. Must be 21 years of age or older. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537).

About Rivers Casino Des Plaines

Rivers Casino Des Plaines is the most successful casino in Illinois and jointly owned by Rush Street Gaming and Churchill Downs Incorporated ("CDI") (Nasdaq: CHDN).

About Rush Street Gaming

Founded by Neil Bluhm and Greg Carlin, Rush Street Gaming and its affiliates have developed and operate successful casinos in Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Des Plaines, IL (Chicago area) and Schenectady, NY. By placing an emphasis on superior design and outstanding customer service, Rush Street Gaming has become one of the leading casino developers in the United States. Existing casinos generate over $1 billion in annual gaming revenues, and all Rush Street Gaming casinos have been voted a "Best Place to Work" or "Top Workplace" by their team members.

Contact:

Patrick Skarr, 312-228-4789, ps@cullotonbauerluce.com

View original content:

SOURCE Rivers Casino Des Plaines