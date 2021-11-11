LAS VEGAS, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technologies, announced today that CEO Aaron Speach, COO Bart Barden, and CMO Mark Thorne will be featured speakers at this year's SiGMA Europe conference and expo, November 15–19 at the Malta Fairs & Conventions Centre. In addition, Atari founder and Esports Technologies strategic advisor Nolan Bushnell will keynote at the event. Esports Technologies will be a Platinum Sponsor for this event, billed as "The World's Gaming Festival." Leading suppliers, operators, affiliates, and emerging tech will be on hand for this showcase of the latest products, trends, and insights.

Esports Technologies CEO Aaron Speach, COO Bart Barden, CMO Mark Thorne, and Strategic Advisor Nolan Bushnell to Present at SiGMA Europe

Nolan Bushnell, Esports Technologies Strategic Advisor, will be discussing "The Future of Competitive Gaming." Bushnell is a technology pioneer, entrepreneur, and engineer. Often cited as the father of the video game industry, he is best known as the founder of Atari Corporation and Chuck E. Cheese's Pizza Time Theater.

Aaron Speach, Esports Technologies founder and CEO, will be speaking on "Player Influx: Will Esports Grow or Consolidate?" Speach is an entrepreneur with a history of delivering business development and customer acquisition goals for startups and high-growth companies across the online betting, electronics retail, and automotive industries. He has been immersed in esports for the past 16 years.

Bart Barden, Esports Technologies COO, will share valuable insights on "How Player Tracking Is Changing the Way Bettors Analyze Their Betting Data." Barden, with more than 25 years of leadership experience in video games, wagering, and esports, was named chief operating officer of Esports Technologies in December 2020. Previously, Barden was Paddy Power Betfair's U.S. exchange director, where he helped launch the first legal, online fixed-odds betting product in the U.S. He also served as Betfair's commercial director of UK/Ireland and as worldwide franchise director for games of chance at Electronic Arts.

Mark Thorne, Esports Technologies CMO, will be discussing "Keeping Your Player Community Happy with Business Continuity." Thorne, who joined as Chief Marketing Officer in June 2021, brings nearly 20 years of industry experience to the Esports Technologies executive team, having served in leadership roles with Betfair, Betfirst, Bonnier Gaming, and Twin.com. As CMO, Thorne has leveraged his commercial and marketing expertise to further build the company's brand, reputation, audience, and revenue as well as expand licensing while ensuring regulatory compliance.

Aaron Speach, CEO, Esports Technologies, said, "Bart, Mark, Nolan, and I are extremely pleased to share our strategic insights on behalf of the company at SiGMA Europe, one of the keystone events in the gaming sector. These speaking engagements are a reflection of Esports Technologies' strong momentum and industry leadership in 2021."

SiGMA Europe will provide a prime platform for the company to showcase its cutting-edge proprietary technologies, brands and product development. Esports Technologies will partner with GamingMalta to offer workshops with multiple tracks centered around esports as well as esports wagering, a global market that is expected to be valued at more than $20.7 billion by 2027, according to recent research from Valuates Reports.

Esports Technologies will also sponsor the first-ever SiGMA Esports Technologies Cup, a three-day Counter-Strike: Global Offensive tournament in which legends of the game will take on the next generation of rising stars. The live stream for this event will be available on Twitch.

