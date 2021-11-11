Heron Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRTX), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs, today announced that Heron management will present and host one-on-one meetings at the following investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference: November 18-19, 2021

Fireside chat will be available on-demand for attendees during the virtual portion of the meeting beginning on Thursday, November 18, 2021 .

A webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.

4th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference: November 30 - December 2, 2021

Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 2:40 pm ET .

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Company's website at www.herontx.com in the Investor Resources section.

About Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on improving the lives of patients by developing best-in-class treatments to address some of the most important unmet patient needs. Our advanced science, patented technologies, and innovative approach to drug discovery and development have allowed us to create and commercialize a portfolio of products that aim to advance the standard-of-care for acute care and oncology patients. For more information, visit www.herontx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Heron cautions readers that forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations and assumptions as of the date of this news release and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties identified in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements reflect our analysis only on their stated date, and Heron takes no obligation to update or revise these statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations and Media Contact:

David Szekeres

Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

Heron Therapeutics, Inc.

dszekeres@herontx.com

858-251-4447

SOURCE Heron Therapeutics, Inc.