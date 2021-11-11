Hywin to Present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank ADR Virtual Investor Conference on November 16, 2021

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", "Hywin", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, today announced that Ms. Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, and Lawrence Lok, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, will present at the dbVIC - Deutsche Bank American Depositary Receipt (ADR) Virtual Investor Conference on November 16, 2021.

This virtual investor conference is aimed exclusively at introducing global companies with ADR programs to investors.

DATE: November 16, 2021

TIME: 8:00 AM ET / 9:00 PM Beijing Time

LINK: https://bit.ly/2Y67eus

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time both in the presentation hall and the organization's "virtual trade booth." If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Participation is free of charge.

Recent Company Highlights

On July 7, 2021 , Hywin's CEO, Ms. Wang Dian, was featured in the "InvestHK Family Office" promotional video as one of the ambassadorial figures for the family office initiative of the Hong Kong SAR Government.

On July 20, 2021 , Hywin received the Type 1 License (Dealing in Securities) from the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong , complementing the Company's existing Type 4 (Advising on Securities), Type 5 (Advising on Futures Contracts) and Type 9 (Asset Management) Licenses.

On October 13, 2021 , Hywin highlighted achievements in the growth of its asset management franchise.

On October 10, 2021 , Hywin filed annual report and reported stellar operating results in the 2021 fiscal year that ended on June 30 , as net revenues increased by 42.8% year over year to RMB1.83 billion , while net income surged by 95.6% year over year to RMB208 million .

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China serving high-net-worth clients. The Company's primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company's largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About Virtual Investor ConferencesSM

Virtual Investor Conferences is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

