Wix Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wix.com Ltd. (Nasdaq: WIX) today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, highlighted by revenue and collections results ahead of expectations. In addition, the Company provided its initial outlook for the fourth quarter and raised its revenue and collections outlook for the full year. Please visit the Wix investor relations website at https://investors.wix.com/ to view the Q3'21 Shareholder Update.
"Our business outperformed our expectations this quarter as we saw improvements in the business environment. Our users are still navigating a great deal of uncertainty, but we believe the impacts have lessened. Despite this volatility, we delivered outstanding results." said Avishai Abrahami, Co-founder and CEO of Wix. "We continue to layer on new monetization opportunities, and I have never been more excited about what we have coming down the pipeline."
Nir Zohar, President and COO of Wix, also added, "This quarter we recorded collections from several new B2B partnerships, most notably the technology alliance with Vistaprint that we announced in August. Companies like Vistaprint are approaching us because they know that our brand and technology platform can bring massive value to their users. We believe these B2B partnerships will deliver sustainable growth over many years to come due to the ongoing financial benefits of renewals, additional new subscriptions above and beyond the agreement, and business solutions such as Ascend or Wix Payments."
Lior Shemesh, CFO of Wix, added, "Outperformance this quarter was driven by better than expected new user additions, conversion of new users to subscriptions and average collections per subscription. We are increasing our revenue and collections guidance for FY 2021 to reflect the improvements we are experiencing."
Q3'21 Financial Results
- Total revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $320.8 million, up 26% y/y
- Creative Subscriptions ARR as of the end of the third quarter of 2021 was $992.3 million, up 18% y/y
- Total collections in the third quarter of 2021 were $373.3 million, up 33% y/y
- Total gross margin on a GAAP basis in the third quarter of 2021 was 62%
- Total non-GAAP gross margin in the third quarter of 2021 was 63%
- GAAP net income in the third quarter of 2021 was $16.7 million, or $0.28 per fully diluted share outstanding
- Non-GAAP net loss in the third quarter of 2021 was $(11.9) million, or $(0.21) per share
- Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.3 million, while capital expenditures totaled $13.0 million, leading to free cash flow of $(8.7) million
Financial Outlook
Due to the improvements we have experienced, we are increasing our collections and revenue guidance for FY 2021.
We are also increasing our investment in marketing in Q4 due to the business improvements we have experienced. This increase in our investment in marketing is a positive sign -- we are still experiencing the same returns in accordance with our TROI thresholds, but we are able to increase our investment as the top of the funnel increases. In addition, the US dollar to Israeli Shekel exchange rate has become a more significant headwind to our operating expenses. For these reasons, we are reducing our FCF guidance for the full year.
We are introducing fourth quarter 2021 guidance as follows:
Q4'21 Outlook
Y/Y growth
Revenue
$324 - 333 million
15 - 18%
Collections
$348 - 372 million
14 - 21%
We are updating our full year 2021 guidance as follows:
Updated FY 2021
Y/Y growth
Prior FY 2021 Outlook
Revenue
$1,265 - 1,274 million
28 - 29%
$1,255 - 1,270 million
Collections
$1,415 - 1,439 million
28 - 31%
$1,400 - 1,435 million
Free Cash Flow
$45 - 50 million
NM
$60 - 65 million
Free Cash Flow
$22 - 27 million
NM
$35 - 40 million
About Wix.com Ltd.
Wix is leading the way with a cloud-based website development platform for over 215 million registered users worldwide today. The Wix website builder was founded on the belief that the Internet should be accessible to everyone to develop, create and contribute. Through free and premium subscriptions, Wix empowers millions of businesses, organizations, artists, and individuals to take their businesses, brands and workflow online. The Wix Editor, Wix ADI, Editor X, a curated App Market, Ascend by Wix and Velo by Wix enable users to build and manage a fully integrated and dynamic digital presence. Wix's headquarters are in Tel Aviv with offices in Austin, Be'er Sheva, Berlin, Cedar Rapids, Denver, Dnipro, Dublin, Kyiv, Kraków, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, San Francisco, São Paulo, Tokyo and Vilnius.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Operating Metrics
To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP, Wix uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: collections, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, non-GAAP R&D expenses, non-GAAP S&M expenses, non-GAAP G&A expenses, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP cost of revenue expense, non-GAAP financial expense, non-GAAP tax expense (collectively the "Non-GAAP financial measures"). Measures presented on a constant currency or FX neutral basis have been adjusted to exclude the effect of y/y changes in foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations. Collections is a non-GAAP financial measure calculated by adding the change in deferred revenues for a particular period to revenues for the same period. Collections include cash receipts for premium subscriptions purchased by registered users as well as cash we collect for payments and additional products and services, as well as payments due to us under the terms of contractual agreements for which we may have not yet received payment. Cash receipts for premium subscriptions are deferred and recognized as revenues over the terms of the subscriptions. Cash receipts for payments and a majority of the additional products and services are recognised as revenues upon receipt. Committed payments are recognised as revenue as we fulfil our obligation under the terms of the contractual agreement. Non-GAAP gross margin represents gross profit calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization, divided by revenue. Non-GAAP operating income (loss) represents operating income (loss) calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, acquisition-related expenses and sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income). Non-GAAP net income (loss) represents net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, amortization, sales tax expense accrual and other G&A expenses (income), amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and acquisition-related expenses and non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income) and unrealized gain on equity investments and provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments. Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share represents non-GAAP net income (loss) divided by the weighted average number of shares used in computing GAAP loss per share. Free cash flow represents net cash provided by (used in) operating activities less capital expenditures. Free cash flow, as adjusted, represents free cash flow further adjusted to exclude capital expenditures associated with our new headquarters. Non-GAAP cost of revenue represents cost of revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP R&D expenses represent R&D expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP S&M expenses represent S&M expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP G&A expenses represent G&A expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP operating expenses represent operating expenses calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for the impact of share-based compensation expense, acquisition-related expenses and amortization. Non-GAAP financial expense represents financial expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for unrealized gains of equity investments, amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs and non-operating foreign exchange expenses. Non-GAAP tax expense represents tax expense calculated in accordance with GAAP as adjusted for provisions for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments.
The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision making and as ameans to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. The Company believes that these measures provide useful information about operating results, enhance the overall understanding of past financial performance and future prospects, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making.
For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the reconciliation tables provided below. The accompanying tables have more details on the GAAP financial measures that are most directly comparable to non-GAAP financial measures and the related reconciliations between these financial measures. The Company is unable to provide reconciliations of free cash flow, free cash flow, as adjusted, cumulative cohort collections, non-GAAP gross margin, and non-GAAP tax expense to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures on a forward-looking basis without unreasonable effort because items that impact those GAAP financial measures are out of the Company's control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. Such information may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future financial results.
Wix also uses Creative Subscriptions Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) as a key operating metric. Creative Subscriptions ARR is calculated as Creative Subscriptions Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) multiplied by 12. Creative Subscriptions MRR is calculated as the total of (i) all active Creative Subscriptions in effect on the last day of the period, multiplied by the monthly revenue of such Creative Subscriptions, other than domain registrations; (ii) the average revenue per month from domain registrations; (iii) monthly revenue from partnership agreements. Finally, Wix discusses GPV. GPV includes the total value, in US dollars, of transactions facilitated by our platform.
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements may include projections regarding our future performance, including, but not limited to revenue, collections and free cash flow, and may be identified by words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "aim," "forecast," "indication," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "outlook," "future," "will," "seek" and similar terms or phrases. The forward-looking statements contained in this document, including the annual and quarterly guidance, are based on management's current expectations, which are subject to uncertainty, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, our ability to attract and retain registered users and generate new premium subscriptions; our ability to increase the revenue we derive from the sale of premium subscriptions and business solutions through our partners; our expectation that new products and developments, including third-party products offered within our platform, will receive customer acceptance and satisfaction, including the growth in market adoption of our online commerce solutions; our assumption that long-term agreements with partners will become a more significant part of our business in the future and that the expected accounts receivable from such long term partners agreement will ultimately be received; our assumption that historical user behavior can be extrapolated to predict future user behavior; our prediction of the future revenues generated by our user cohorts and our ability to maintain and increase such revenue growth; our ability to maintain and enhance our brand and reputation; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; our ability to enter into new markets and attract new customer demographics, including new partners; our expectation that our products created for markets outside of North America will continue to generate growth in those markets; the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates on our business; our ability to effectively execute our initiatives to scale and improve our user support function through our Customer Care team, and thereby increase user retention, user engagement and sales; the integration and performance of acquisitions; risks relating to the repurchase of our ordinary shares and/or Convertible Notes pursuant to our repurchase plan; our ability to successfully localize our products, including by making our product, support and communication channels available in additional languages and to expand our payment infrastructure to transact in additional local currencies and accept additional payment methods; our ability to effectively manage the growth of our infrastructure; the impact on our business and operations of the COVID-19 pandemic, including uncertainty relating to expected consumer dynamics after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the anticipated GPV on our platform, the effectiveness of government policies, vaccine administration rates and other factors; changes to technologies used in our solutions; any regulatory investigations or litigation; our expectations regarding changes in our cost of revenues and our operating expenses on an absolute basis and as a percentage of our revenues; changes in the global, national, regional or local economic, business, competitive, market, and regulatory landscape, including as a result of COVID-19; our planned level of capital expenditures and our belief that our existing cash and cash from operations will be sufficient to fund our operations for at least the next 12 months and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's 2020 annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
Wix.com Ltd.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS - GAAP
(In thousands, except loss per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
$ 202,996
$ 241,303
$ 569,711
$ 703,630
Business Solutions
51,184
79,494
136,515
237,685
254,180
320,797
706,226
941,315
Cost of Revenue
Creative Subscriptions
43,361
57,813
117,261
171,830
Business Solutions
36,479
64,716
95,131
187,950
79,840
122,529
212,392
359,780
Gross Profit
174,340
198,268
493,834
581,535
Operating expenses:
Research and development
84,473
109,323
230,653
308,608
Selling and marketing
113,092
119,991
328,581
387,467
General and administrative
26,515
38,917
76,482
112,722
Total operating expenses
224,080
268,231
635,716
808,797
Operating loss
(49,740)
(69,963)
(141,882)
(227,262)
Financial income (expenses), net
(7,298)
111,917
(9,492)
288,811
Other income
25
87
84
193
Income (loss) before taxes on income
(57,013)
42,041
(151,290)
61,742
Taxes on income
(171)
25,374
2,441
67,932
Net income (loss)
$ (56,842)
$ 16,667
$ (153,731)
$ (6,190)
Basic net income (loss) per share
$ (1.03)
$ 0.29
$ (2.85)
$ (0.11)
Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
55,356,961
57,313,747
53,963,584
56,970,641
Diluted net income (loss) per share
$ (1.03)
$ 0.28
$ (2.85)
$ (0.11)
Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
55,356,961
60,549,853
53,963,584
56,970,641
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
(In thousands)
Period ended
December 31,
September 30,
2020
2021
Assets
(audited)
(unaudited)
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 168,858
$ 287,167
Short term deposits
577,138
541,324
Restricted cash and deposit
925
6,960
Marketable securities
289,927
417,136
Trade receivables
23,670
27,988
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
40,666
36,373
Total current assets
1,101,184
1,316,948
Long Term Assets:
Property and equipment, net
35,863
53,414
Marketable securities
536,877
470,148
Prepaid expenses and other long-term assets
87,680
23,922
Intangible assets and goodwill, net
43,516
89,975
Operating lease right-of-use assets
88,406
100,728
Total long-term assets
792,342
738,187
Total assets
$ 1,893,526
$ 2,055,135
Liabilities and Shareholder's Equity
Current Liabilities:
Trade payables
$ 79,881
$ 89,330
Employees and payroll accruals
70,814
76,379
Deferred revenues
373,521
436,306
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
70,429
87,499
Operating lease liabilities
22,336
30,849
Total current liabilities
616,981
720,363
Long term deferred revenues
50,867
60,336
Long term deferred tax liability
15,343
79,718
Convertible notes, net
834,440
921,676
Long term operating lease liabilities
74,187
77,288
Total long term liabilities
974,837
1,139,018
Total liabilities
1,591,818
1,859,381
Shareholders' Equity
Ordinary shares
107
110
Additional paid-in capital
862,134
916,966
Treasury Stock
-
(199,997)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,406
1,277
Accumulated deficit
(569,939)
(522,602)
Total shareholders' equity
301,708
195,754
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 1,893,526
$ 2,055,135
Wix.com Ltd.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$ (56,842)
$ 16,667
$ (153,731)
$ (6,190)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
3,712
3,595
10,821
10,405
Amortization
826
3,045
1,958
4,490
Share based compensation expenses
38,922
53,070
104,607
150,097
Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
7,594
1,297
18,543
4,000
Decrease (increase) in accrued interest and exchange rate on short term and long term deposits
(36)
(57)
26
(105)
Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities, net
1,222
1,796
1,939
6,201
Gain on equity securities
-
(110,855)
-
(184,041)
Deferred income taxes, net
(1,696)
21,111
(3,417)
61,214
Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets
3,907
5,907
13,353
18,967
Changes in operating lease liabilities
(3,377)
(6,062)
(13,194)
(19,675)
Decrease (increase) in trade receivables
(4,329)
1,430
(5,946)
(3,871)
Increase in prepaid expenses and other current and long-term assets
(7,183)
(652)
(28,788)
(101,497)
Increase (decrease) in trade payables
(3,331)
6,727
31,643
5,699
Increase (decrease) in employees and payroll accruals
14,014
(628)
37,708
12,519
Increase in short term and long term deferred revenues
26,761
5,336
89,424
70,768
Increase in accrued expenses and other current liabilities
4,350
2,596
14,553
15,663
Net cash provided by operating activities
24,514
4,323
119,499
44,644
INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from short-term deposits and restricted deposits
175,000
269,000
201,225
447,015
Investment in short-term deposits and restricted deposits
(309,210)
(245,000)
(447,210)
(417,131)
Investment in marketable securities
(468,473)
-
(698,641)
-
Proceeds from marketable securities
45,104
80,909
200,015
261,568
Purchase of property and equipment
(4,928)
(12,604)
(13,135)
(22,981)
Capitalization of software development costs
(206)
(426)
(338)
(1,017)
Investment in other long-term assets
-
-
(5,643)
-
Proceeds from equity securities
-
18,771
-
18,771
Payment for Businesses acquired, net of acquired cash
-
189
(6,626)
(42,614)
Purchases of investments in privately held companies
-
(2,000)
(785)
(3,500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(562,713)
108,839
(771,138)
240,111
FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from exercise of options and ESPP shares
9,418
11,752
28,705
33,554
Purchase of treasury stock
-
(200,000)
-
(200,000)
Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes
575,000
-
575,000
-
Payments of debt issuance costs
(15,713)
-
(15,713)
-
Purchase of capped call
(46,000)
-
(46,000)
-
Net cash provided by financing activities
522,705
(188,248)
541,992
(166,446)
INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(15,494)
(75,086)
(109,647)
118,309
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—Beginning of period
173,950
362,253
268,103
168,858
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS—End of period
$ 158,456
$ 287,167
$ 158,456
$ 287,167
Wix.com Ltd.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions
202,996
241,303
569,711
703,630
Business Solutions
51,184
79,494
136,515
237,685
Total Revenue
$ 254,180
$ 320,797
$ 706,226
$ 941,315
Creative Subscriptions
228,327
292,737
654,820
823,841
Business Solutions
52,614
80,560
140,830
243,426
Total Collections
$ 280,941
$ 373,297
$ 795,650
$ 1,067,267
Free Cash Flow
$ 19,380
$ (8,707)
$ 106,026
$ 20,646
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 20,159
$ 1,663
$ 107,696
$ 34,048
Creative Subscriptions ARR
$ 840,512
$ 992,295
840,512
992,295
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUES TO COLLECTIONS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Revenues
$ 254,180
$ 320,797
$ 706,226
$ 941,315
Change in deferred revenues
26,761
5,336
89,424
70,768
Change in unbilled contractual obligations
-
47,164
-
55,184
Collections
$ 280,941
$ 373,297
$ 795,650
$ 1,067,267
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Creative Subscriptions Revenue
$ 202,996
$ 241,303
$ 569,711
$ 703,630
Change in deferred revenues
25,331
4,270
85,109
65,027
Change in unbilled contractual obligations
-
47,164
-
55,184
Creative Subscriptions Collections
$ 228,327
$ 292,737
$ 654,820
$ 823,841
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Business Solutions Revenue
$ 51,184
$ 79,494
$ 136,515
$ 237,685
Change in deferred revenues
1,430
1,066
4,315
5,741
Business Solutions Collections
$ 52,614
$ 80,560
$ 140,830
$ 243,426
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF COHORT COLLECTIONS
(In millions)
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
2020
2021
Q1 Cohort revenues
31
39
Q1 Change in deferred revenues
19
21
Q1 Cohort collections
$ 50
$ 60
Wix.com Ltd.
TOTAL ADJUSTMENTS GAAP TO NON-GAAP
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(1) Share based compensation expenses:
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Cost of revenues
$ 2,455
$ 4,057
$ 5,955
$ 11,367
Research and development
20,312
26,250
54,713
74,028
Selling and marketing
6,108
8,715
16,071
24,370
General and administrative
10,047
14,048
27,868
40,332
Total share based compensation expenses
38,922
53,070
104,607
150,097
(2) Amortization
826
3,045
1,958
4,490
(3) Acquisition related expenses
1,489
2,579
4,125
6,635
(4) Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs
7,594
1,297
18,543
4,000
(5) Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
-
341
1,489
1,372
(6) Unrealized gain on equity and other investments
-
(112,165)
-
(284,026)
(7) Non-operating foreign exchange expenses (income)
(5)
1,745
427
4,698
(8) Provision for income tax effects related to non-GAAP adjustments
-
21,480
-
61,008
Total adjustments of GAAP to Non GAAP
$ 48,826
$ (28,608)
$ 131,149
$ (51,726)
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP GROSS PROFIT
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit
$ 174,340
$ 198,268
$ 493,834
$ 581,535
Share based compensation expenses
2,455
4,057
5,955
11,367
Acquisition related expenses
200
108
505
387
Amortization
226
930
226
1,385
Non GAAP Gross Profit
177,221
203,363
500,520
594,674
Non GAAP Gross margin
70%
63%
71%
63%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
$ 159,635
$ 183,490
$ 452,450
$ 531,800
Share based compensation expenses
1,947
2,947
4,754
8,420
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Creative Subscriptions
161,582
186,437
457,204
540,220
Non GAAP Gross margin - Creative Subscriptions
80%
77%
80%
77%
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Gross Profit - Business Solutions
$ 14,705
$ 14,778
$ 41,384
$ 49,735
Share based compensation expenses
508
1,110
1,201
2,947
Acquisition related expenses
200
108
505
387
Amortization
226
930
226
1,385
Non GAAP Gross Profit - Business Solutions
15,639
16,926
43,316
54,454
Non GAAP Gross margin - Business Solutions
31%
21%
32%
23%
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING LOSS TO NON-GAAP OPERATING LOSS
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Operating loss
$ (49,740)
$ (69,963)
$ (141,882)
$ (227,262)
Adjustments:
Share based compensation expenses
38,922
53,070
104,607
150,097
Amortization
826
3,045
1,958
4,490
Sales tax accrual and other G&A expenses (income)
-
341
1,489
1,372
Acquisition related expenses
1,489
2,579
4,125
6,635
Total adjustments
$ 41,237
$ 59,035
$ 112,179
$ 162,594
Non GAAP operating income (loss)
$ (8,503)
$ (10,928)
$ (29,703)
$ (64,668)
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET LOSS TO NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) AND NON-GAAP NET INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net loss
$ (56,842)
$ 16,667
$ (153,731)
$ (6,190)
Share based compensation expense and other Non GAAP adjustments
48,826
(28,608)
131,149
(51,726)
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$ (8,016)
$ (11,941)
$ (22,582)
$ (57,916)
Basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
$ (0.14)
$ (0.21)
$ (0.42)
$ (1.02)
Weighted average shares used in computing basic Non GAAP net income (loss) per share
55,356,961
57,313,747
53,963,584
56,970,641
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 24,514
$ 4,323
$ 119,499
$ 44,644
Capital expenditures, net
(5,134)
(13,030)
(13,473)
(23,998)
Free Cash Flow
$ 19,380
$ (8,707)
$ 106,026
$ 20,646
Capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
779
10,370
1,670
13,402
Free Cash Flow, excluding capex related to future Wix HQ office build-out
$ 20,159
$ 1,663
$ 107,696
$ 34,048
Wix.com Ltd.
RECONCILIATION OF BASIC WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES OUTSTANDING AND THE DILUTED WEIGHTED AVERAGE
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
September 30,
2020
2021
2020
2021
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Basic weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
55,356,961
57,313,747
53,963,584
56,970,641
Effect of dilutive securities (included in the effect of dilutive securities is the assumed
-
3,236,106
-
-
Diluted weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share
55,356,961
60,549,853
53,963,584
56,970,641
The following items have been excluded from the diluted weighted average number of shares
Stock options
4,741,271
672,240
4,741,271
4,699,390
Restricted share units
2,109,920
675,134
2,109,920
1,921,287
Convertible Notes (if-converted)
4,530,284
3,969,514
4,530,284
3,969,514
66,738,436
65,866,741
65,345,059
67,560,832
