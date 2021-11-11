MENLO PARK, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenfolio, the leader in creative and business solutions for photographers, announced that it has acquired Format, a major website-building platform and marketplace based in Toronto, Canada, used by professional photographers and artists worldwide. Both companies offer Software as a Service (SaaS) business solutions – Zenfolio since 2006 and Format since 2010. Combined, these two market leaders provide the most comprehensive service offering to photographers and artists, leveraging their respective brands and complementary strengths.

Zenfolio acquires Format to expand services for photographers

John Loughlin, Zenfolio CEO, shared the rationale for bringing the two companies together. "We deeply respect the Format brand, their employees and community, and the business they have built," he stated. "This combination will expand the capabilities and services offered to our respective customers."

Lukas Dryja, Format CEO and Co-Founder, shared his enthusiasm for the merger. "Since creating Format, we have cared deeply about our community and team," he said. "Partnering with Zenfolio is a tremendous opportunity for both. The Format community will benefit from Zenfolio's extensive technology services while Zenfolio customers will have access to world class tools and designs to showcase their work online."

The Format acquisition continues a strategy launched by Zenfolio three years ago to reimagine the company. Zenfolio recently unveiled a new cloud-based technology platform using artificial intelligence and machine-learning that is redefining the business of photography. Zenfolio leads the industry in workflow automation, helping photographers manage and grow their businesses, while spending more time behind the lens.

"Bringing together two leading platforms for photographers allows us to accelerate the development of new services by taking best in breed features and capabilities and making them available to customers of both companies," Loughlin explained.

The two brands will initially operate in parallel, each retaining its current employee workforce and subscription base. Format will continue to be headquartered in Toronto. Zenfolio headquarters will continue to be located in Menlo Park, California.

About Zenfolio

Zenfolio Inc., a Centre Lane Partners company, offers advanced business solutions enabling photographers to easily show, share and sell their images. For the past 15 years, Zenfolio has proudly served photographers around the globe.

About Format

Format empowers professional photographers and creatives by transforming them into successful entrepreneurs. Founded in 2010 in Toronto, Canada, Format is a proudly self-funded company with a remote team distributed globally.

Vista Point Advisors acted as the exclusive advisor to Format in its sale to Zenfolio.

