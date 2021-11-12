"Dialogues between world Laureates and Gen-Z" was successfully held: an event focusing on Gen Z and the future of Science

SHANGHAI, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- What would a conversation between two different groups – Gen Z and the older generations – looks like? CGTN Think Tank, World Laureates Association (WLA) and National Communication Center for Science and Technology, CAST sought to find out at an event that brought representatives of these groups together recently. "Dialogues between world Laureates and Gen-Z" pitted world-renowned scientists from various fields, promising up-and-coming young scientists, and Gen Z influencers together to explore the role of humanism in this age of Science. In attendance were past Wolf Prize, Fields Medal, and Turing award winners who rubbed minds with famous Chinese internet influencers.

Topics discussed include the role of curiosity in scientific work, interdisciplinary research, and journalism's role in the education of the public. The discussants were unanimous on the importance of curiosity in promoting scientific research. John Hopcroft, a recipient of the 1986 A. M. Turing Award, remarked that "Curiosity is a fundamental driver of Science", similarly, Prof. Richard Zare, a recipient of the Wolf Prize in Chemistry stated that "a sense of wonder and curiosity" is more important for science than talent. It was telling that this opinion cut across generational and professional lines and is shared by Gen Z. Lending her voice to the conversation, Li Jingjing, a journalist with CGTN, added that "in journalism, you need to be curious about people and the environment" if one is to succeed.

On Interdisciplinary research, the consensus was that the best scientific research of the future would, primarily, emerge from interdisciplinary efforts. In fact, an attendee, Hou Xu, Professor at the College of Chemistry and Chemical Engineering, Xiamen University, research work straddles nano-science, material science and biology provide early evidence of this budding trend.

A glimpse of how ideas and communication can flow between Gen-Z and older generations for the benefit of all occurred when Kid the bard, a popular Chinese internet influencer, fired a barrage of questions, sourced from his social media followers at Prof. Robert Kirshner, Clowes Professor of Science at Harvard University and the recipient of the 2015 Wolf prize in physics. This event provided a unique platform for bringing these diverse groups together.

