Turning Rock Partners Expands Platform with Key Hires

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, is expanding its platform with key hires across the organization. Notably, TRP has hired Catherine Bonelli to be its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Bonelli brings more than 30 years of experience managing all aspects of finance, operations and regulatory reporting for financial institutions and asset management firms to the role.

Prior to joining Turning Rock Partners, Bonelli was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Compliance Officer for Circle Road Advisors LLC, a registered Investment Advisor, where she was responsible for all non-investment related duties for the firm. Bonelli also spent more than nine years at Fortress Investment Group as Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Fortress Partners Funds. She also was a Director at UBS Alternative Asset Management responsible for finance, operations, and all reporting for UBS-sponsored private equity and hedge funds.

"Catherine is a well-known name in the investment community, and we are delighted to have her join the Turning Rock Partners' team," said Turning Rock Partner Saba Ahmad. "Her significant experience in overseeing complex credit and equity portfolios in public and private market arenas will augment our team's capabilities. Under my leadership, Cathy will assume the main responsibilities of CFO. Her hire will allow me to focus on the role of COO and strategic initiatives to continue to expand the firm's institutional infrastructure to support our investors and provide value add to our portfolio companies."

"Turning Rock Partners is a leader in financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape," said Catherine Bonelli. "I'm delighted to join their leadership team and be part of the firm's growth so that Turning Rock Partners remains ahead of the curve in meeting the needs of clients and partner businesses."

Turning Rock Partners also announces two other hires. Samantha Papir joins the firm as a Senior Vice President on the investment team. She recently worked at Vine Alternative Investments. Sam Gilliss has been hired as an Asset Manager on the Operational team.

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape.

Media Contact:

Kate Shepherd, Kate@KateShepherdCommunications.com, 317-442-1674

View original content:

SOURCE Turning Rock Partners