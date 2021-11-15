CASI Pharmaceuticals To Present At Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

ROCKVILLE, Md., and BEIJING, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASI), a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products, today announces that Mr. Larry Zhang, President of CASI Pharmaceuticals, will be presenting at the Jefferies London Healthcare Conference. Details for the virtual conference is as follows:

CASI Pharmaceuticals logo (PRNewsFoto/CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.)

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Date: November 18th & 19th

Time: On-Demand

Webcast or external link of the company presentations will be available under "Events & Presentations" in the "Investors Relations" section of CASI's website. Archived replays will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a U.S. biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and throughout the world. The Company is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing products that augment its hematology oncology therapeutic focus as well as other areas of unmet medical need. The Company intends to execute its plan to become a leader by launching medicines in the greater China market leveraging the Company's China-based regulatory and commercial competencies and its global drug development expertise. The Company's operations in China are conducted through its wholly-owned subsidiary, CASI Pharmaceuticals (China) Co., Ltd., which is located in Beijing, China. The Company has built a commercial team of more than 100 hematology oncology sales and marketing specialists based in China. More information on CASI is available at www.casipharmaceuticals.com.

COMPANY CONTACT : CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. 240.864.2643 ir@casipharmaceuticals.com INVESTOR CONTACT : Bob Ai Solebury Trout 646-389-6658 bai@soleburytrout.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc.