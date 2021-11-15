GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Guangdong Premium Products International Trade Online Expo – Fashion Home Expo, will be held virtually on the International Trade Online Expo (ITOE) platform (www.itoegd.com) from November 15-19. The expo will host more than 370 Guangdong province-based home products vendors, leading design companies and top suppliers of building materials, serving as a bridge between global purchasers and premium Chinese suppliers.

ITOE Fashion Home Online Expo to be held from Nov 15-19

China takes the lead in the global housewares sector while Guangdong province leads the sector in China

As one of the world's leading manufacturing centers for home products and building materials, Guangdong is home to many listed companies with a market value exceeding 10 billion yuan. The exhibition this year will bring together a variety of independent housewares brands across the province, with more than a thousand new products on display including smart home appliances, kitchenware, ornaments, handicrafts, household cleaning appliances, home security equipment, and high-tech building materials.

Smart Home: a host of new products and patents

The Expo this year expects to see many smart home products unveiled, such as multi-functional breakfast makers, smart coffee makers specially designed for young individuals and families in pursuit of a more refined life style; next-generation intelligent sterilization bathing systems, including a paperless 90-second fast-drying technology; next-generation smart home furnishings, including smart temperature control and lighting switches, reflecting current home improvement trends.

Green Home: new environmentally responsible products, new materials and original designs

Exhibitors at the expo boast a number of proprietary brands. Many of them plan to launch their new lineup of innovative green home products, including KFIAQ Environment's air cleaners and air disinfecting machines specially tailored for bedrooms and small spaces by using the next-generation AOP-KF® solid alkali biological cleaning technology. Moreover, many exhibitors are rolling out a variety of proprietary green and recycling products.

Over 30 events: making sourcing easy for global buyers in China through an online platform

The exhibition organizers will launch more than 30 live-streaming and online communications events in a move to facilitate one-to-one communications and feedback in real time, vastly enhancing the ability of both exhibitors and visitors to genuinely participate and benefit from the expo. The online purchasing and marketing matching meeting is currently open for registration. All buyers of home products are welcome to contact the organizers and obtain information on high-quality suppliers that fit their needs.

