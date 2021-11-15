KLabGames Releases 6 New Casual Games Now Available on Google Play & App Store

TOKYO, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced the release of a lineup of six new casual games now available on Google Play and the App Store. Casual games are easy to play games that anyone can pick up and enjoy. The lineup consists of popular titles originally released in Japan and KLab will continue to release new English versions of more casual games in the future.

KLab Casual Games Overview

Check out these new casual games now available on Google Play and the App Store.

Merge Sushi

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/e8n7HQzB4NaaZikv5vlt6f

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/hVttIm1N5ndJ5G9l6TMtgr

A casual, easy-to-play sushi game. Combine sushi of the same kind to make an all-new kind of sushi.

Great Escape

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/hgwEBEU4ruAYDtvqpsQg8u

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/hgwEBEU4ruAYDtvqpsQg8u

Avoid the surprises of everyday life. Save the player character from all of the misfortunes that befall him.

Fluffy Sheep Farm

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/fXKryJPTVVviCd9P2E4bax?

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/ds1wH9b8Sg7onKzJrjrUNj?

Ever dreamed of escaping big city life to run your own tranquil farm filled with fluffy sheep? Round up colorful sheep to upgrade your farm in this simulation game.

Cool Kid

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/dAQe9h6EkpF1rxLCmWgRgT?

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/fgTDl6E0mPA7Nm0hb70byY?

There are plenty of relatable, everyday situations in this simple and casual escape puzzle-solving game. Just hard enough to give your old noggin a joggin'.

Poultry Inc.

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/bmp9EYDKByf4VBhLaGelHZ

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/hngoyvNBqjNEAh9LsJFVeI

Congratulations on your appointment as the manager of the Poultry Inc. factory. From today, you'll be responsible for overseeing the raising, processing, and shipping of our one-of-a-kind poultry. Master the chicks of the trade and turn this factory into a real success story.

Fixorama

Google Play: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/b6dqrcxt7uAArcP4zur5EY?

App Store: https://track.tenjin.com/v0/click/dwDBcyF07qMPmpcX1fHKw6?

Fix the diorama towns by spotting the differences. The town's broken down. Fix the town to bring it back to normal. Only you can fix the diorama back to its former glory.

