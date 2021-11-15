Orbital Energy Group Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

HOUSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: OEG) ("Orbital Energy" or the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Third Quarter Highlights
- Revenues of $30.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in the prior quarter and $13.6 million for the third quarter of 2020;
- Gross profit of $3.8 million, compared to gross loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter of 2021 and gross profit of $2.4 million in the prior-year quarter;
- Operating loss of $11.7 million, a $6.5 million sequential improvement;
- Gibson Technical Services ("GTS") awarded multiple Rural Opportunity Digital Fund (RDOF) awards for Charter Communications and TEC
- Acquired IMMCO, Inc., a full-service telecom engineering and network design company;
- Orbital Solar Services awarded 130-MW utility-scale solar farm project
"Our third quarter results reflect the progression of our ongoing strategy to build a full-service infrastructure services platform. Revenues more than doubled year-over-year primarily driven by continued organic growth within Orbital Power Systems, a full quarter's contribution from Gibson Technical Services and our tuck-in acquisition of IMMCO," said Jim O'Neil, Vice Chairman and CEO of Orbital Energy Group. " In addition, Orbital Solar was awarded its second large utility scale solar project, and our total backlog increased by $115 million during the quarter. As our revenue ramps, we expect increased efficiencies and improved margins in the fourth quarter, as we continue on our path to profitability through a combination of sustained organic growth and strategic acquisitions."
Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Total revenue was $30.9 million, compared to $16.3 million in the previous quarter and $13.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.
Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services revenue for the quarter was $24.8 million, compared to $11.5 million in the second quarter of 2021 and $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was primarily due to the acquisitions of GTS and IMMCO, as well as Orbital Power Inc.'s continued growth with utility customers throughout the southern United States. Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services revenue was $6.1 million in the third quarter, compared to $4.8 million in the second quarter and $4.1 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to significantly higher revenue in our U.K. operations and slightly higher revenue in the North American operations.
Gross profit in the third quarter was $3.8 million, compared to a gross loss of $1.2 million in the second quarter and gross profit of $2.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential and year-over-year improvement was primarily due to increased revenues which more than offset higher ramp-up costs within Orbital Power Systems.
Total operating expenses were $15.5 million, compared to $17.1 in the prior quarter and $8.7 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential decrease was primarily due to reduced equity vesting and other stock-related expenses, while the year-over-year increase was primarily due to ramp-up costs and the inclusion of GTS and IMMCO in the current year.
Loss from operations before taxes was $12.2 million, compared to $17.2 million in the previous quarter and $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2020. The sequential improvement is primarily due to improved gross profit, while the year-over-year decline was due to ramp-up costs.
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
September 30,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
2021
2020
Assets:
Current Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
11,179
$
3,046
Restricted cash – current
150
452
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,348 and $1,227 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
22,953
8,487
Inventories
1,790
1,123
Contract assets
9,048
7,860
Note receivable, current portion
44
44
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,926
3,786
Total current assets
51,090
24,798
Property and equipment, less accumulated depreciation of $3,814 and $2,158 at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively
14,800
6,395
Investment
1,063
1,063
Right of use assets - Operating leases
12,880
7,054
Right of use assets - Financing leases
11,238
-
Goodwill
30,337
7,006
Other intangible assets, net
41,304
13,697
Restricted cash
1,026
1,026
Note receivable
3,210
3,602
Deposits and other assets
1,083
1,404
Total assets
$
168,031
$
66,045
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:
Current Liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
7,710
$
9,913
Notes payable, current
25,175
12,246
Line of credit
—
441
Operating lease obligations - current portion
3,895
1,784
Financing lease obligations - current portion
3,805
1
Accrued expenses
10,290
5,881
Contract liabilities
4,188
6,810
Total current liabilities
55,063
37,076
Notes payable, less current portion
4,854
5,056
Operating lease obligations, less current portion
8,897
5,211
Financing lease obligations, less current portion
7,561
—
Contingent consideration
720
720
Other long-term liabilities
69
835
Total liabilities
77,164
48,898
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' Equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued at September 30, 2021 or December 31, 2020
—
—
Common stock, par value $0.001; 325,000,000 shares authorized; 66,161,108 shares issued and 65,808,045 shares outstanding at September 30, 2021 and 31,029,642 shares issued and 30,676,579 shares outstanding at December 31, 2020
66
31
Additional paid-in capital
281,498
171,616
Treasury stock at cost; 353,063 shares held at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020
(413)
(413)
Accumulated deficit
(185,993)
(149,681)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(4,291)
(4,406)
Total stockholders' equity
90,867
17,147
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
168,031
$
66,045
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
For the Three Months
For the Nine Months
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
Ended September 30,
Ended September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues
$
30,919
$
13,615
$
56,718
$
27,078
Cost of revenues
27,131
11,261
55,400
23,121
Gross profit
3,788
2,354
1,318
3,957
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative expense
13,701
7,179
43,856
21,158
Depreciation and amortization
1,738
1,454
4,668
3,285
Research and development
1
6
2
51
Provision for bad debt
87
15
65
23
Other operating (income) expense
(6)
23
(15)
23
Total operating expenses
15,521
8,677
48,576
24,540
Loss from operations
(11,733)
(6,323)
(47,258)
(20,583)
Other income
754
860
3,009
62
Interest expense
(1,266)
(333)
(3,098)
(469)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes and net loss of affiliate
(12,245)
(5,796)
(47,347)
(20,990)
Net loss of affiliate
—
—
—
(4,806)
Loss from continuing operations before income taxes
(12,245)
(5,796)
(47,347)
(25,796)
Income tax benefit
(2,098)
(61)
(11,035)
(3,211)
Loss from continuing operations, net of income taxes
(10,147)
(5,735)
(36,312)
(22,585)
Discontinued operations
Income from operations of discontinued power and electromechanical businesses
—
3,403
—
3,512
Income tax expense
—
870
—
835
Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
2,533
—
2,677
Net loss
$
(10,147)
$
(3,202)
$
(36,312)
$
(19,908)
Basic and diluted weighted average common shares outstanding
62,823,330
30,430,422
53,142,557
29,761,135
Loss from continuing operations per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.19)
$
(0.68)
$
(0.76)
Income from discontinued operations - basic and diluted
—
0.08
—
0.09
Loss per common share - basic and diluted
$
(0.16)
$
(0.11)
$
(0.68)
$
(0.67)
Orbital Energy Group, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
For the Nine Months
(in thousands)
Ended September 30,
2021
2020
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net loss
$
(36,312)
$
(19,908)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation
2,671
573
Amortization of intangibles
4,262
3,043
Amortization of note receivable discount
(237)
(214)
Stock-based compensation and expense
9,833
12
Fair value adjustment to liability for stock appreciation rights
2,543
—
Amortization of debt discount
2,016
—
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(2,400)
—
Non-cash loss on equity method investment in affiliate
—
4,806
Gain on sale of business
—
(14)
Provision for bad debt
65
23
Deferred income taxes
(11,176)
(1,195)
Inventory reserve
(291)
(185)
(Gain) loss on sale of assets
(15)
23
Non-cash unrealized foreign currency gain
233
516
Change in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Trade accounts receivable
(5,396)
(3,273)
Inventories
(189)
2,601
Contract assets
(2,077)
(526)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
1,944
286
Right of use assets/lease liabilities, net
(21)
(152)
Deposits and other assets
(259)
(1,184)
Accounts payable
(2,529)
351
Accrued expenses
1,950
1,264
Contract liabilities
(1,421)
3,227
NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES
(36,806)
(9,926)
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Cash paid for acquisitions, net of cash received
(36,890)
(2,981)
Purchases of property and equipment
(6,594)
(1,474)
Deposits on financing lease property and equipment
(481)
—
Cash paid for working capital adjustment on Power group disposition
—
(2,804)
Sale of discontinued operations, net of cash
—
(227)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
93
94
Purchase of other intangible assets
(702)
(10)
Purchase of convertible notes receivable
—
(260)
Purchase of investment
—
(210)
Proceeds from notes receivable
621
—
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
(43,953)
(7,872)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from line of credit
—
100
Payments on line of credit
(441)
(99)
Payments on financing lease obligations
(897)
(3)
Proceeds from notes payable
19,400
3,864
Payments on notes payable
(7,490)
(1,747)
Proceeds from sales of common stock
78,046
—
NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES
88,618
2,115
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(28)
(20)
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
7,831
(15,703)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
4,524
23,351
CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD
$
12,355
$
7,648
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are non-GAAP financial measures and are reconciled in the table below. These non-GAAP financial measures do not represent funds available for management's discretionary use and are not intended to represent cash flow from operations. EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss should not be construed as a substitute for net loss or as a better measure of liquidity than cash flow from operating activities, which is determined in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss exclude components that are significant in understanding and assessing the company's results of operations and cash flows. In addition, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are not terms defined by GAAP and as a result our measure of EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. However, EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Loss are used by management to evaluate, assess and benchmark the company's operational results and the company believes EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Net Loss are relevant and useful information which are often reported and widely used by analysts, investors and other interested parties in the Company's industry. Accordingly, the Company is disclosing this information to permit a more comprehensive analysis of its operating performance, to provide an additional measure of performance and liquidity and to provide additional information with respect to the Company's ability to meet future debt service, capital expenditure and working capital requirements. Adjusted Net Loss eliminates the amortization expenses associated with intangible assets acquired with Orbital Gas Systems Limited, Orbital Solar Services, and Orbital Telecom Services as well as non-cash expenses associated with impairments, non-cash gains and losses related to the Company's equity method investment in VPS and stock-based compensation, royalties and services during the period.
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Nine Months Ended
(Unaudited)
September 30,
September 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
EBITDA:
Net loss
$
(10,147)
$
(3,202)
$
(36,312)
$
(19,908)
Plus Interest expense
1,266
333
3,098
469
Plus: Income tax expense (benefit)
(2,098)
809
(11,035)
(2,376)
Plus: Depreciation and amortization
2,899
1,581
6,933
3,616
EBITDA
$
(8,080)
$
(479)
$
(37,316)
$
(18,199)
Adjusted EBITDA:
Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
—
(14)
—
(14)
Plus: Bad debt
87
15
65
23
Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services
1,767
5
9,833
12
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
—
—
—
4,806
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(6,226)
$
(473)
$
(27,418)
$
(13,372)
Adjusted net loss:
Net loss
$
(10,147)
$
(3,202)
$
(36,312)
$
(19,908)
Minus: Gain on disposal of discontinued operation
—
(14)
—
(14)
Plus: Amortization expense of Orbital, Orbital Solar Services, and Orbital Telecom Services acquisition intangibles
1,410
1,316
3,974
2,872
Plus: Stock and stock to be issued for compensation, royalties and services
1,767
5
9,833
12
Plus: Non-cash loss on equity method investment in VPS
—
—
—
4,806
Adjusted net loss
$
(6,970)
$
(1,895)
$
(22,505)
$
(12,232)
