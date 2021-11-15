Red Roof® Gives Travelers the Opportunity to Explore New AARP Member Benefits

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A majority (54%) of people age 50+ have plans to travel this year and are actively selecting key destinations, booking future accommodations and keeping covid-19 protocols top of mind as they prepare for holiday travel. * To help these travelers make the most of their upcoming travel plans, Red Roof® has introduced new benefits for AARP members including 10% off the best available rate and a complimentary welcome bottle of water at check-in.

"We understand the needs and considerations taken by AARP members and their preferences as they make future travel arrangements," says Marina MacDonald, Chief Marketing Officer, Red Roof. "As members look to experience the fall season in new destinations or areas they can't wait to get back to, our goal is to provide incentives that make the travel process even easier – from ongoing deals and check-in amenities to the safety reassurance our RediClean® cleaning program provides."

AARP members ready to make upcoming plans can book using the Special Rate code: AARP at redroof.com, by calling the designated, toll-free reservation number 1-888-843-9999 or at their property of choice. In addition to the new offers now available to AARP members, travelers will have peace of mind as they hit the road through Red Roof's RediClean® program, a dedicated cleaning program created in 2020, that includes the use of EPA approved products and a set of stringent protocols.

"AARP members nationwide will have access to a great discount and additional value this fall from Red Roof®," said Victoria Borton, Lifestyle Products & Services, AARP Services Inc. "We are pleased to share this new benefit that continues to reinforce the value of an AARP membership."

Red Roof offers more than 660 properties in 43 states along with perks including a flexible cancellation policy at most properties that allows changes up to 6 p.m. the date of arrival and pets stay free. **

About Red Roof ®

Red Roof is an award-winning leader in the lodging industry recognized for creating the innovative Upscale Economy® segment serving millions of guests each year. Known for obsessively listening to consumers, Red Roof offers travelers a consistently high-quality experience at an affordable price. With coast-to-coast locations, Red Roof has over 660 properties in the U.S. and has expanded internationally to Brazil and Japan. Whether business or leisure, short trips or extended stays, in the hearts of cities or on the road, Red Roof has a property for every traveler, delivering an enhanced experience at a value price. Red Roof is pet-friendly, as one well-behaved pet is welcome per room, nationwide, at no additional cost***. Ranging from economy to midscale, Red Roof's portfolio of brands includes: Red Roof Inn® and Red Roof PLUS+®, allowing guests to Sleep Easy. Spend Less®. with enhanced amenities at a value price; The Red Collection®, a hyper-local soft brand in the Hearts of Cities You Love™; and HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof®, offering guests A Brand New Way to Extended Stay™. Red Roof offers franchisees Genuine Relationships. Real Results.® - a unique owner-operator history establishing common ground with franchisees. To join Red Roof's industry-leading loyalty program, RediRewards®, or for reservations, visit redroof.com or call 800.RED.ROOF.

About AARP Services

AARP Services, founded in 1999, is a wholly-owned taxable subsidiary of AARP. AARP Services manages the provider relationships for and performs quality control oversight of the wide range of products and services that carry the AARP name and are made available by independent providers as benefits to AARP's millions of members. The provider offers currently span health products, financial products, travel and leisure products, and life event services. Specific products include Medicare supplemental insurance; credit cards, auto and home, mobile home and motorcycle insurance, life insurance and annuities; member discounts on rental cars, cruises, vacation packages and lodging; special offers on technology and gifts; pharmacy services and legal services. AARP Services also engages in new product development activities for AARP and provides certain consulting services to outside companies.

About AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering people 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence and nearly 38 million members, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also produces the nation's largest circulation publications: AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit www.aarp.org, www.aarp.org/espanol or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspanol and @AARPadvocates, @AliadosAdelante on social media.

*According to AARP's 2021 annual travel trends survey

**One well-behaved domestic pet (i.e., cat or dog) is welcome per room. Pet accommodations policy may vary at some HomeTowne Studios by Red Roof locations. To verify a hotel's pet policy, please review hotel information online at redroof.com or by contacting the hotel directly.

