SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AppHarvest, Inc. - APPH

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of AppHarvest, Inc. ("AppHarvest" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: APPH). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether AppHarvest and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2021, AppHarvest announced its second quarter financial results, reporting a $32.0 million net loss. The Company also lowered its full year sales guidance to a range of $7 million to $9 million, down significantly from a prior range of $20 million to $25 million. AppHarvest attributed the lower-than-expected results to "operational headwinds with the full ramp up to full production at the company's first CEA facility, including labor and productivity challenges related to the training and development of the new workforce and historically low market prices for tomatoes."

On this news, AppHarvest's stock price fell $3.46 per share, or approximately 29%, to close at $8.51 per share on August 11, 2021.

