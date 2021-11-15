Sims Lifecycle Services Launches Sustainability Calculator

WEST CHICAGO, Ill., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), a global leader providing circular solutions for technology, is proud to announce the launch of its new sustainability calculator. The calculator provides clients with transparent sustainability reporting, allowing them to measure their positive carbon impact as a means to achieve their carbon reduction goals.

SLS' sustainability calculator is unique to the industry. SLS' tool calculates the carbon reduction from reuse, redeployment, and recycling using data from units – both whole and components – which SLS processed on behalf of its clients. Past calculators typically only measured the carbon benefit of recycling metals versus sending them to landfill.

For many years, SLS has invested in separation technology and innovative reuse and redeployment processes, and this new sustainability calculator allows the company's clients to realize the reduction of carbon from these processes and enables both SLS and the client to identify more opportunities for carbon reduction.

In developing the sustainability calculator, SLS consulted with clients to understand their Scope 3 reporting requirements and incorporated this feedback into the tool. The tool not only looks at the embodied carbon savings of reusing, redeploying and recycling materials, but it also takes transportation into consideration.

"In order to fix any problem, you have to be able to measure it. This sustainability calculator allows SLS and our clients to quantify the results of their efforts and provides a robust tool to measure our improvements. I am very excited to announce our new sustainability calculator and I appreciate the input from clients and our NGO partners," stated Sean Magann, chief commercial officer at SLS.

Commenting on the uniqueness of the calculator, Angela Catt, chief financial and sustainability officer at SLS, said, "The SLS sustainability calculator uses a new Lifecycle Analysis (LCA) catalog from a large range of reused materials, our own proprietary material assays for recycling and SLS' location-specific processing data. We're excited to meet client needs for a new and robust tool that aligns their IT asset disposition (ITAD) program to their corporate sustainability goals."

About Sims Lifecycle Services

Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS) provides solutions to extend the life of IT and electronic devices, and the company recognizes the value in end-of-life electronic assets, components and materials. SLS supports Fortune 500 companies in navigating ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly managing the disposition of IT equipment and recycling of electronic products. SLS works with enterprises and major cloud providers to deliver decommissioning of corporate IT assets and data center equipment. IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SLS support the evolution of the electronics industry movement toward circularity. SLS' clients benefit from data security, maximum IT value recovery, global compliance and sustainable IT use. As a responsible corporate citizen, and in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, SLS continuously seeks new ways to contribute to the circular economy. For more information, visit www.simslifecycle.com.

