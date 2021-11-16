Fidelity National Financial Announces Appointment Of Lisa Foxworthy-Parker As SVP Of Investor & External Relations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc.® (NYSE: FNF) ("FNF" or the 'Company'), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of annuity and life insurance products through the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, F&G, announced today the appointment of Lisa Foxworthy-Parker as SVP of Investor & External Relations. In her new role, Foxworthy-Parker will work closely with the FNF executive team on articulating performance and key strategies of FNF's title and life and annuity businesses to constituents, such as sell-side analysts, equity and debt investors, rating agencies, and regulators.

"Educating constituents and investors on the unique strengths, current direction, and financial performance of FNF, as well as the immense opportunities in front of our companies is key to our short and long-term value proposition to the investor community," said Mike Nolan, President Fidelity National Financial. "Lisa is a seasoned executive in the insurance industry and was most recently SVP of Financial Planning & Analysis at F&G. Her experience with F&G and now FNF, gives her the ability to help guide these important investor and external relationships."

