Intellihot Appoints Sean Debnath As Chief Revenue Officer to Steer Company's Planned 2022 Expansion

GALESBURG, Ill., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Intellihot, the clean technology company creating innovative, next-generation solutions to transform the built environment, today announced the appointment of Santanu (Sean) Debnath as Chief Revenue Officer, a new position created to support the company amid its planned expansion in 2022.

Debnath, a highly accomplished financial practitioner with nearly thirty years of experience in corporate leadership, will help to steer Intellihot's planned expansion in 2022 and beyond. As CRO, Debnath will report directly to Intellihot President and CEO Sridhar Deivasigamani and have primary responsibility for all functions that bring in revenue in addition to managing the company's sales and marketing teams.

"Amid a global mandate to address the threat of climate change, industries increasingly recognize the importance of reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency. As a result, demand for Intellihot's clean technology has skyrocketed," Deivasigamani said. "As Chief Revenue Officer, Sean Debnath will play an instrumental role in our planned expansion as we work tirelessly to meet the clean technology needs of our customer base with added offices, staff, and product lines. We are thrilled to add Sean to the Intellihot team."

Intellihot's award-winning clean technology product innovations, which include commercial water heaters carefully designed for increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability, are used across the country by large facilities including hotels, restaurants, stadiums, hospitals, and more. Current Intellihot customers include Hilton, Marriott, Hyatt, Benihana, and Levi's Stadium, home of the NFL's San Francisco 49ers.

"It is a privilege to join Intellihot and lead a focused and innovative team that is addressing some of the most pressing sustainability issues facing commercial enterprises," Debnath said. "The next year will be a game-changer for Intellihot and the customers Intellihot works with, and we have the potential to truly reshape the future of the sustainable built environment. I couldn't be more excited to get started."

Before joining Intellihot, Sean led the sales and marketing team at Viega LLC, a Denver-based manufacturer of press fittings serving the commercial, industrial, and residential verticals. Prior to that, he held various vice president and director level positions in sales, marketing, and product development at Kaydon, Rexnord, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Mitsubishi Chemical.

About Intellihot

Founded in 2009, Intellihot creates transformative, next-generation technology solutions to transform the built environment, providing customers with increased efficiency, reliability, safety, and sustainability. Purpose-built for commercial applications, Intellihot's advanced technology solutions are carefully engineered to provide decades of reliable and predictable service, reducing water and energy waste as well as capital and operating costs for customers.

