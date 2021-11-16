Pet Releaf Partners with Alphagreen to Launch Pet CBD Product in Europe Award-winning brand Pet Releaf launching in Europe will give a substantial competitive boost to the European CBD pet market & will be an Alphagreen first

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet Releaf, the award-winning animal health brand, has announced its European expansion with Alphagreen , the health and wellness e-commerce platform. For the first time, consumers across the Alphagreen e-talier shopping channel in Europe will be able to shop for pet health and wellness CBD products from Pet Releaf. All of the Pet Releaf CBD products are made from hemp oil extracted from hemp family farms in the United States, which are both herbicide and pesticide-free.

Alphagreen has celebrated massive success as the leading marketplace for CBD and wellness products in Europe, with over 250 brands and nearly 2,000 products across multiple countries. With an ever-growing consumer demand to satisfy, Alphagreen is growing its e-tailer and wholesale operations across Europe, allowing shoppers access to brands previously locked out from the market.

The global CBD pet market was valued at $125 million in 2020, and it is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 58.9% by 2028. There was an enormous surge in the market, particularly in the dog segment, thanks to an influx in pet owners since the onset of COVID-19. There is great promise for CBD also as a feed for larger animals, as well as treatment for animals used in sports, such as horse racing. CBD is increasingly being recommended by vets and experts, both in America and Europe.

"Pets are at the heart of the home and an extension of the family, which is why animal health and wellness is so important to ensure the very best care. As a result, we are thrilled to be able to provide our e-commerce shoppers in Europe exclusive access to this award-winning CBD brand - Pet Releaf. It provides the next generation of animal health, which is why it is the clear market leader as a brand in North America. Hence we feel honored with our Pet Releaf partnership, which I am confident will be a massive success across the European market," said Alphagreen CEO Alexej Pikovsky.

Pet Releaf is a Colorado-based company that has been on a mission to support pet health with natural, hemp-based products since the early 2000s. Having won countless awards for the superior quality and taste of its products, the brand has seen phenomenal growth and was keen to find a strong and reliable partner to support its endeavours in Europe. Alphagreen will help Pet Releaf find its footing and customer base in Europe, setting the stage for more brands to enter the market via wholesale distribution.

"Since we began, it has been our sole mission to truly change what healthy means for pets. Through this partnership, we will be able to deliver on this mission to more animals worldwide," said Chelsea Gennings, executive vice president and co-founder of Pet Releaf. "Alphagreen is a strategic and innovative partner that was carefully selected to help us navigate the European market as we continue to grow our market share and deliver the highest quality products in the pet CBD space."

"Pet Releaf is committed to developing hemp-based formulations that are safe for their intended use and ensuring that research is being conducted ethically and responsibly," said Christopher Brooks, DVM, vice president of Pet Releaf Professional Sales. "As the industry leader in the pet CBD space, we feel it is imperative that all CBD product development is backed by science. We are committed to developing products that meet and exceed all animal health and safety standards ,which is why we are an accredited National Animal Supplement Council (NASC) manufacturer of CBD products. Pet Releaf is also proud to be an advocate for truth, transparency and education. Pet parents seeing any unproven claims that products can treat, cure or prevent a disease should view those as a red flag."

"Our Pet Releaf exclusive partnership is the first of many prominent overseas brands that we will be bringing into Europe. Hence, another overarching goal for the Alphagreen e-tailer platform achieved, with many more logistic solutions and new brands set to appear across our shopping channels globally," said Pikovsky.

About Pet Releaf

Pet Releaf began in the early 2000s with a mission of changing what healthy means for pets and has helped over 4 million pets on their health journey. Its products support a healthy immune system, situational stress, hip, and joint discomfort, and more. All the products incorporate hemp sourced from U.S. farms using sustainable and regenerative practices and is grown with no herbicides or pesticides. By extracting their oils with cutting edge Terpex™ technology, Pet Releaf provides the highest-quality, all-natural products that have shown positive results for animals. Pet Releaf products are sold in more than 7,000 retail stores nationwide and online throughout the United States and Europe. For more information about Pet Releaf, please visit: https://petreleaf.com/about-us.

About Alphagreen Group

Alphagreen Group with a wellbeing focus, is a global acquisition platform, growing and scaling up acquired brands into leading category players, as well as developing next generation brands across the health and wellness space. The group also helps brands to grow their own distribution channels, together with access to an extensive external omni-channel network.



Founded in 2019, Alphagreen Group was born from a passion for health and wellbeing, combined with technology and innovation. The brainchild of entrepreneurs Alexej Pikovsky and Viktor Khliupko, Alphagreen is working to simplify the entire shopper experience across self-care wellness sectors including sleep, pain, and anxiety.

