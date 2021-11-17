Data-Core Healthcare launches EOB-835 Converter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data-Core Healthcare, a division of Data-Core Systems of Philadelphia, announced today that they are launching their first product, EOB-835 Converter, developed on Ruzivo™ - a platform created specifically to gain valuable insights from healthcare Revenue Cycle data and make intelligent predictions based on continuous learning.

Administrative costs in healthcare are on the rise. One-third of the providers still process paper EOBs manually which raises their administrative costs while also increasing the potential for transcription errors. In the case of paper remits from insurers, providers also experience delays in posting payments to the patients' accounts. While there are tools available in the market today which promise conversion from paper EOBs to an EDI-835 data stream, they all use a traditional rule-based approach and often involves extensive manual intervention.

Automating the conversion of paper EOBs to EDI-835 data streams poses unique challenges. A wide variety of nonstandard formats, inconsistent quality, and lack of information within the documents warrant a more sophisticated approach. "We wanted to mimic how we, humans, solve these challenges and the closest one can get to that is by using AI/ML technology", said P.K. Banerjee, General Manager of Data-Core Healthcare. Deep Learning techniques and Object Localization allow the Data-Core product to identify specific regions of interest within each EOB. This patented AI/ML technology, coupled with enhanced Optical Character Recognition assist in Contextual Data Extraction. Extensive image pre-processing and data validation further ensure a high quality of output data. Data-Core believes that the company's overall solution provides an effectiveness and flexibility that cannot be achieved with the other products available in the market today.

About Data-Core Healthcare

Data-Core Healthcare is a division of Data-Core Systems, headquartered in the greater Philadelphia area. Data-Core Healthcare provides services and tools to help healthcare organization optimize their revenue cycle by leveraging the company's extensive business and technical capabilities, infrastructure, resources, and quality processes. For over 23 years, Data-Core Healthcare has built its reputation on the timeliness, cost effectiveness, and quality of its services. With the Ruzivo™ platform, Data-Core Healthcare brings a world-class integration of AI/ML technology with proven RCM processes to deliver maximum value to the healthcare providers. For more information, visit www.datacorehealthcare.com.

Contact: Amy Hastings, Tactical Marketing Manager, M: 540-621-5870, amy.hastings@datacoresystems.com

