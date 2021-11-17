Doximity to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events Doximity Executives To Take Part in Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference, Raymond James Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today announced that it will participate in virtual fireside chats at the following upcoming investor events.

Piper Sandler 33rd Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: November 22, 2021

Presentation Time: Pre-recorded presentation available at 10:00 am ET/7:00 am PT

Speaker: Nate Gross, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer

Raymond James Technology Conference

Date: December 6, 2021

Presentation Time: 4:50 pm ET/1:50 pm PT

Speaker: Anna Bryson, Chief Financial Officer

Both presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcast will be available on Doximity's investor relations website at https://investors.doximity.com/ .

About Doximity

Founded in 2010, Doximity is the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals. The company's network members include over 80% of U.S. physicians across all specialties and practice areas. Doximity provides its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity's mission is to help doctors be more productive so they can provide better care for their patients.

