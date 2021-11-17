Educative Named 5th Fastest Growing Technology Company in the Pacific Northwest; Company Debuts at Number 151 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ List in North America

SEATTLE, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Educative , an interactive hands-on skill development platform for software developers and the companies that employ them, today announced it ranked number 151 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ North America list, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology companies in North America. The ranking places Educative among the top 5 fastest growing companies in the Pacific Northwest.

Educative continues to grow at a rapid clip, with the company seeing monthly active users grow by more than 127%. More than 725,000 software developers from all over the world have used Educative's interactive, text-based courses to become more productive and successful in their roles. The company also continues to offer innovative, new solutions, recently launching Educative Assessments , a platform that allows developers and software engineers the ability to benchmark their current skill set and receive custom recommendations about how to expand it.

"Debuting on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ validates our company vision and adds fuel to our fire as we take the next step forward," said Fahim ul Haq, chief executive officer and co-founder, Educative. "I'm so proud of the entire Educative team and am eager to embark on what's next."

Today's news comes on the heels of an exciting year for Educative. The company debuted on the Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Companies and also announced a $12 million Series A fundraising round led by Matrix Partners with additional funding from new and returning investors, including Trilogy Equity Partners. Educative is rapidly adding course offerings and expanding customizable training for teams and enterprises looking to expand the skills of their employees.

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

The 2021 ranking was compiled based on submitted applications and public company database research, with winners selected based on their percentage fiscal-year growth over a three-year period.

About Educative

Educative is the leading provider of hands-on training for developers that engage learners with interactive in-browser coding exercises designed to teach, test, and develop skills of engineering managers and developers. Its interactive courses are designed in conjunction with external tech experts and feature text-based training which studies show is significantly faster than video-based courses. Used by individuals and businesses alike, Educative's courses help software developers learn more quickly and efficiently than other platforms. The company has been recognized on the Inc.5000 lists and Deloitte Fast 500 for their tremendous business growth. To learn more, visit www.educative.io .

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

