MJH Life Sciences™ Announces Multi-franchise Partnership With Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC)

CRANBURY, N.J., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MJH Life Sciences™ is pleased to announce a Strategic Alliance Partnership (SAP) between The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), Contagion® Live, GeneTherapyLive™, HCPLive®, NeurologyLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Pharmacy Times®, Urology Times® and Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC).

"Partnering several MJH Life Sciences™ brands with VUMC creates a great opportunity for interactive collaboration across publications," said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences™. "With the common goal of improving patients' lives, I am confident that this partnership will result in excellent outcomes."

As one of the largest academic hospitals in the Southeast, Vanderbilt University Medical Center manages more than 2 million patients each year and is the primary resource for specialty and primary care in hundreds of adult and pediatric specialties across the Mid-South.

VUMC's biomedical research program is among the top 10 in the nation in terms of NIH peer review funding. The Medical Center is also a source of postgraduate medical education for over 1,000 residents in more than 100 areas of specialization. VUMC is committed to improving the health care of individuals and communities regionally, nationally, and internationally by combining transformative learning programs and discoveries to provide personalized care.

The SAP program partners with leading medical associations, health plans, advocacy groups and medical institutions to increase their national reach and visibility. By utilizing the MJH Life Sciences™ communication platform, these groups can showcase cutting-edge initiatives, content, research, and thought leadership. The SAP program also fosters collaboration and an open exchange of information among trusted peers for the benefit of patients and their families. As part of this joint effort, AJMC®, Contagion® Live, GeneTherapyLive™, HCPLive®, NeurologyLive®, Ophthalmology Times®, Pharmacy Times®, and Urology Times® will share information with Vanderbilt University Medical Center to help optimize patient outcomes.

