Paramount+ Reaches New Heights With Best Week Ever The Streaming Service Adds More Than One Million New Subscribers, Breaks Acquisition and Engagement Record

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC) today announced that Paramount+ experienced its most successful week ever, adding more than one million new subscribers and setting a new record for total signups since its rebrand. The service also set new records for most hours streamed and highest level of subscriber engagement. The successful week was fueled by the premiere of the family-friendly film CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG; the new original scripted drama MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, from YELLOWSTONE co-creator Taylor Sheridan; live NFL ON CBS local market games; the highly anticipated CBS event ADELE ONE NIGHT ONLY; America's most-watched news program, 60 MINUTES; and Paramount+ originals SEAL TEAM, THE GAME and the second season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS.

ViacomCBS Logo (PRNewsfoto/ViacomCBS Inc.)

Contributing to the service's best week ever, CLIFFORD THE BIG RED DOG, which premiered on the service the same day it hit theaters on Wednesday, Nov. 10, set a new record as the service's most-watched original film. Paramount+ original series MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN, which debuted on Sunday, Nov. 14, was the #1 scripted original drama since the rebrand of Paramount+. In addition, Paramount+, which features live NFL ON CBS local market games, scored its second-most-streamed NFL regular-season week ever, in terms of total minutes streamed and unique viewers.

"This week we ushered in a mix of must-see originals, a blockbuster family film and top-tier sports that appealed to the whole household. This is a content strategy we will continue to lean into as we invest in scaling Paramount+," said Tom Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer, ViacomCBS Streaming. "The remarkable levels of engagement we are seeing are a testament to the power of great storytelling on the service and the sheer breadth and depth of our content offering."

New episodes of STAR TREK: PRODIGY, THE GAME and the new season of THE CHALLENGE: ALL STARS will continue to debut exclusively on Paramount+ every Thursday, while episodes of MAYOR OF KINGSTOWN will roll out every Sunday. Upcoming originals and exclusives for Paramount+ include season four of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY premiering on Nov. 18; the SOUTH PARK: POST COVID exclusive event on Nov. 25; and new series 1883, the highly anticipated YELLOWSTONE prequel, on Dec. 19.

About Paramount+

Paramount+, a direct-to-consumer digital subscription video on-demand and live streaming service from ViacomCBS, combines live sports, breaking news and a mountain of entertainment. The premium streaming service features an expansive library of original series, hit shows and popular movies across every genre from world-renowned brands and production studios, including BET, CBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Pictures and the Smithsonian Channel. The service is also the streaming home to unmatched sports programming, including every CBS Sports event, from golf to football to basketball and more, plus exclusive streaming rights for major sports properties, including some of the world's biggest and most popular soccer leagues. Paramount+ also enables subscribers to stream local CBS stations live across the U.S. in addition to the ability to stream ViacomCBS Streaming's other live channels: CBSN for 24/7 news, CBS Sports HQ for sports news and analysis, and ET Live for entertainment coverage.

For more information about Paramount+, please visit www.paramountplus.com and follow @ParamountPlus on social platforms.

VIAC-IR

Paramount+ Logo

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ViacomCBS Inc.