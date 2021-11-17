Riverside Research's Commercial Innovation Center (CIC) and T-REX Innovation Center Announce Partnership

WASHINGTON, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Riverside Research's Commercial Innovation Center (CIC) and St. Louis, Missouri-based T-REX Innovation Center have formed a new partnership to further accelerate GEOINT, MASINT, and Multi-INT research and development.

(PRNewsfoto/Riverside Research)

Riverside Research's CIC is an online development and test platform that provides a secure, virtual, open ecosystem for developers and researchers to combine the powers of commercial remote sensing, cloud technologies, secure DevOps, and advanced tools and services.

The new partnership gives Riverside Research's CIC and T-REX members and member organizations—including startups, students, and aspiring entrepreneurs—access to commercial remote sensing phenomenologies (e.g., EO, radar, IR, RF), data, tools, processes, and infrastructure, enabling them to bring their unique expertise and innovative ideas to address DoD, Intelligence Community, and local and community challenges. The new partnership will be a critical element of the T-REX Proving Grounds, a resource center dedicated to serving innovators, entrepreneurs, and researchers.

T-REX is a non-profit Innovation Acceleration Center dedicated to strengthening the economic vitality of St. Louis through its Geospatial Innovation Center, technology startup incubator, and its strategic initiatives to foster inclusive economic growth through technology innovation.

T-REX is also home to the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency's Moonshot Labs. "We are so excited to establish this new partnership, said Mark Tatgenhorst, founding Director of the Geospatial Innovation Center at T-REX. "It fills an organizational goal we have for development of the region's geospatial ecosystem. Entrepreneurs and innovators, both locally and nationally, will have access to data they either didn't know existed or couldn't afford, and they will be able to experiment and make progress with this data in a collaborative environment without a government contract."

"Kudos to Riverside Research," said Patricia Hagen, PhD, President and Executive Director of T-REX. "We look forward to supporting our entrepreneurs and innovators with the data and expertise that Riverside can offer, and to supporting our federal, state, and community partners with innovative solutions to some of their most pressing challenges.

"T-REX is changing the innovative culture," said Ann Carbonell, PhD, CIC PM. "No one organization can provide the entire ecosystem needed to breed innovation in support of the government, but T-REX and its partners can be that intermediary between government and industry and increase the opportunity for commercialization of and adoption of new capabilities."

About T-REX

T-REX is a 501(c)3 nonprofit technology innovation center dedicated to strengthening the economic vitality of St. Louis, Missouri. With an emphasis on strategic initiatives that foster inclusive economic growth through technology innovation, T-REX houses more than 150 companies within its 160,000 square-foot facility on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis. In 2020, T-REX opened the Nation's first Geospatial Innovation Center. In 2021, T-REX partnered with the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency (NGA) to build the agency's first unclassified innovation facility within T-REX. Since T-REX's inception in 2011, T-REX has created more than 5,000 St. Louis jobs and is responsible for more than $620.9 million in annual economic output in the St. Louis region. Learn more at downtowntrex.org.

About Riverside Research

Riverside Research is a not-for-profit organization advancing scientific research in the interest of National Security. Through the company's Open Innovation Center (OIC), it invests in multi-disciplinary research and development and encourages collaboration to accelerate innovation and advance science. Research areas include: AI/ML, Trusted and Resilient Systems, Optics, Electromagnetics, Commercial ISR, and Collection Planning. Learn more at www.riversideresearch.org.

Riverside Research and T-REX Teams

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Riverside Research