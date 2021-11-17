RollWorks Launches ABM Partner Program Dedicated to Agencies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, today further bolstered its partner ecosystem with the launch of a new Agency Partner Program . The rapidly-growing program includes premier partners Acclaro, Inc. , Intelligent Demand , and SmartBug Media ®, as well as agencies like Khronos , TLG Marketing , and more. The new program establishes a network of innovative, trusted, leading agency partners for RollWorks customers to access when they need it.

"We're thrilled to launch the new RollWorks Agency Partner Program with SmartBug, Intelligent Demand, and Acclaro, some of the industry's most respected and innovative agencies," said Mike Stocker, VP of Partnerships at RollWorks. "As many companies leverage B2B marketing agencies in their marketing and digital transformation efforts, our new program combines the expertise of RollWorks with reputable agency partners to convert prospects into successful customers."

RollWorks provides account-focused B2B companies a platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. The new RollWorks Agency Partner Program gives RollWorks customers access to agencies they can engage with who are knowledgeable about RollWorks and broader ABM strategies. Agency partners gain access to an ABM expert to help drive broader market knowledge, thought leadership, and best practices. Agency partners can augment their offerings to include recommendations for leveraging ABM in their marketing efforts and within their overall tech stacks.

Agencies and their B2B clients drive business value with RollWorks

SmartBug Media is a globally recognized Intelligent Inbound® marketing agency and the highest-rated HubSpot partner. "SmartBug is excited to work with RollWorks as a recommended and preferred ABM partner. We believe RollWorks has a powerful solution and is a strong fit for SmartBug and HubSpot customers looking to engage with their most sought out accounts in a meaningful and personal way." - Jen Spencer , president of SmartBug Media

Intelligent Demand is a leading U.S. revenue growth agency based in Denver, Colorado . "We're thrilled to be among the first agencies invited into the RollWorks partner program. Because we're developing account-based revenue programs for nearly every one of our clients, this partnership becomes another lever to help our clients make their numbers and achieve their goals." - Mike Swainey , Vice President, Growth Consulting, Intelligent Demand

Acclaro, Inc. is a leading strategic marketing and advertising agency for healthcare. "RollWorks is the magic bullet that allows Acclaro to be more efficient and effective in the work we do with our clients. With RollWorks, we can focus key messages to key individuals at key points during the buyer journey while being better stewards of the marketing budget. These are the leading indicators to a strong ROI on marketing investments." - Ryan St. John , CEO of Acclaro, Inc.

To learn more about the new RollWorks Agency Partner Program and sign up today, visit www.rollworks .com/agency-partners .

About RollWorks

RollWorks, a division of NextRoll, offers ambitious B2B companies an account-based platform to align their marketing and sales teams and confidently grow revenue. Powered by proprietary data and machine learning, RollWorks' solutions address the needs of organizations large and small — from those with best-in-class ABM programs to those just beginning their exploration. By empowering teams to identify their target accounts and key buyers, reach those accounts across multiple channels, and measure program effectiveness in their system-of-record, RollWorks is an indispensable platform for marketers and sellers who believe that an account-based approach is just good business. To learn more visit www.rollworks.com.

