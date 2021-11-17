Treasure Data Unveils End-to-End Governance, Security and Privacy Foundation

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data ™, the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today introduced the Treasure Data Trusted Foundation. The suite of features enables marketers to manage all data privacy and consent preferences related to individuals in the unified customer data record with data access permissions and controls - all within one smart platform. With Treasure Data's best-in-class privacy, consent management, compliance and security controls, teams can quickly leverage trusted customer data to deliver both personal and ethical customer experiences. Marketers become better equipped to navigate an increasingly complex privacy landscape while benefiting from access to advanced audience segmentation, personalization and activation.

We are now in an era where customers expect valuable, personalized interactions to be paired with conscientious privacy practices. This mutually-beneficial data exchange that couples up-to-date unified customer profiles with the latest data privacy and security regulations, makes piecemeal governance solutions no longer feasible or cost-effective. Rather than trying to manage consent and privacy across data silos, leading companies can now centralize all governance in one customer data platform that can adequately manage the proliferation of data across channels and remain transparent, personalized and translatable throughout the enterprise.

"Just as marketers understand the need for one-to-one personalization, they must also recognize the need for one-to-one privacy," said Tamar Shor, vice president of product strategy at Treasure Data. "Brand reputation now relies on customer data stewardship balanced with personalization across every touchpoint. Treasure Data's Trusted Foundation empowers marketers to deliver on this promise with campaigns that pair personalization with privacy, further building trust and respecting privacy while maximizing efficiencies."

As a trusted partner to businesses around the world, Treasure Data upholds strict requirements for all aspects of data use. Treasure Data Trusted Foundation features a unified approach to data governance, security and privacy, giving teams everything they need in one place. The new and improved features allow organizations to stay compliant with consent management and the collection, retention, expiration, correction and erasure of data across government jurisdictions. Specifically designed to build customer trust, key benefits of the platform enable innovation across marketers' most prominent use cases, including:

Data Collection and Management —Keep customer data safe by defining and enforcing control over access to workflow, datasets or sensitive parts of datasets, including the ability to tag PII and other types of sensitive data. In addition, collect and fulfil data subject requests (DSR) such as deletion and access.

Segmentation —Folder-based permissions and nested-organization by brand, geography, agency or team structure give marketing teams access only to necessary data to ensure privacy is maintained on an individual level.

Personalization and Activations—Ensure consent is enforced across all activations. Proactively monitor security and privacy with granular audit log alerts, dashboards and anomaly detection.

"In an increasingly competitive and fast-moving market, having to manage millions of customer profiles across geographies, channels and siloed systems while maintaining compliance is a massive undertaking," added Luiz Gama, senior global martech manager at AB InBev. "CDPs are really a great way to help not only manage customer data for marketing, but also manage the controls around the privacy of that data and the preferences people have given as part of their unified data record."

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. Trusted by leading companies around the world, Treasure Data customers span the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

