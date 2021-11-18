Delray Beach Residents Launch Swinton Pickleball Brand for Fun Parents Just Like Them Carly Bellis & Courtney Campbell See Swinton Pickleball Filling Gap in Trendy, Cool Gear for Fastest Growing Sport in the U.S.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With terms like "dink," "kitchen," "paddle," and "punch," it's no wonder pickleball has become one of America's fastest growing sports (and most fun for that matter). According to the Sport and Fitness Industry Association (SFIA), pickleball participation grew by a whopping 21.3% from 2019 to 2020 alone. And while the pandemic gave a bump to the growth, pickleball has been trending up in popularity for the last five years. Leading the way is the growth of pickleball among younger age demographics. In fact, according to the 2020 Pickleball Participation Report, the average age of the 3.46 million pickleball players in the U.S is 43.5 years old, with 49% of all players falling into the 18-54 age range.

Swinton Pickleball is designed to appeal directly to the pickleball player looking to have fun while playing the game, and not taking himself or herself too seriously in the process.

And that's the market that Delray Beach residents and business professionals Carly Bellis and Courtney Campbell are focusing on with Swinton Pickleball. The two moms (and entrepreneurs) were first introduced to the game of pickleball in mid-2020, mid-pandemic, each with two kids at home, and quickly saw the appeal of the activity and how much fun it could be.

"With all the tennis courts taken one afternoon, we decided to borrow some paddles and give pickleball a try," Bellis said. "We had a great time, and our Thursday evenings became synonymous with pickleball with friends, followed by cocktails, beers, wine and cheese, and tons of fun."

Bellis and Campbell quickly realized that pickleball products, e.g., the paddles, wiffle balls, and gear available for purchase, didn't match their trendy, laidback and fun vibe. Instead, the products seemed unchanged since the sport's birth in 1965, and truly in need of an update.

"It became one of those situations where you want something, you look for it, and when you can't find it, you make it," Campbell said. "That's pretty much how it happened for us. Carly and I wanted to create a brand that was as fun as the game itself – and that's how Swinton Pickleball came to be."

Bellis, a former lawyer and entrepreneur with numerous digital and e-commerce businesses on her plate, and Campbell, the owner and creative director of Delray Beach-based branding agency Campbell Creative, were the perfect team when it came to creating the brand. Tailored to the young and young-at-heart, Swinton Pickleball is designed for people who can play a competitive game of pickleball and have a great time, while not taking themselves too seriously.

"We are looking to disrupt the industry," Campbell added. "Swinton Pickleball is for those, just like us, who love getting out there on the court, playing with friends or strangers, and then celebrating after with a beer or glass of wine."

Swinton Pickleball has a range of products on its website www.SwintonPickleball.com, including:

Athletic Gear and Apparel designed for the technical aspects of the sport with an added layer of personality. The apparel features a variety of designs and is all performance level quality, featuring quick dry and breathable fabrics, ideal for South Florida , where the brand was created.

Paddles featuring high end graphite technology with a polypropylene core, making them both well-balanced and lightweight for optimum ball control. Newbies as well as advanced players will enjoy the power and precision of the Swinton Pickleball paddle. Plus, true to the brand, the paddles feature a great design that stands out on the court.

Gear Bags are designed as one shoulder sling bags made of 100% neoprene and meant to be carried by men and women, and perfect for any pickleball player. The bags are designed to fit one or two racquets in the front paddle pocket while allowing plenty of room for towels, a change of clothes in the main compartment. Swinton Pickleball introduced an additional pocket in the back for players to easily store house keys, wallets, and phones.

Extras , including visors, sunglasses, cups, and more, are now available on the site – all of which complete the fun, trendy look synonymous with Swinton Pickleball.

Starter Bundle perfect for the Pickleball lover in your life – just in time for holiday season. Featuring a paddle, three pickleballs, and a bag, this starter bundle will help anyone look good (and ready) on the court.

About Swinton Pickleball

The Swinton Pickleball brand was launched by Delray Beach, Florida residents and moms Carly Bellis and Courtney Campbell in mid-2021. The founders created the brand in an effort to update pickleball gear and fashion for young and young-at-heart players who want to feel good and have fun while playing the fastest growing sport in the United States. Swinton Pickleball is designed to appeal directly to the pickleball player looking to have fun while playing the game, and not taking himself or herself too seriously in the process. Bellis and Campbell, who have a combined 40 years of entrepreneurial experience, share the goal of disrupting the pickleball industry. Learn more at www.swintonpickleball.com or follow us at @swintonpickleball.

