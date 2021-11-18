Human Trafficking Institute integrates Bitcoin payment processor OpenNode to accept Bitcoin donations on the Lightning Network

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenNode , a Bitcoin payment infrastructure provider, announced today that its payments technology will be leveraged by the Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) located in Washington, DC to offer bitcoin donation acceptance. OpenNode is the first and only bitcoin payment service provider to partner with the Human Trafficking Institute and will offer both on-chain and Lightning Network bitcoin donations. As an anti-trafficking NGO, the Human Trafficking Institute exists to decimate modern day slavery at its source by empowering police and prosecutors to stop traffickers. Working inside criminal justice systems, HTI provides the embedded experts, world-class training, investigative resources, and evidence based research necessary to free victims.

With this partnership, OpenNode will make it easy for anyone to support the work of the Human Trafficking Institute (HTI) in the global fight against human trafficking by providing a new way for donors to support their cause with Bitcoin. Accepting Bitcoin is important to HTI because it allows their donors to give instantly from anywhere in the world. The Human Trafficking Institute is committed to solving a global issue with support from the only currency that can be used around the world. OpenNode is excited to encourage the use of Bitcoin for such a noble and worthy cause.

"We're excited to partner with OpenNode to provide a new pathway for our donors to support our work at the Human Trafficking Institute. We believe in the funding potential that Bitcoin can provide for our organization as we continue our work in decimating trafficking at its source by working within criminal justice systems to prosecute traffickers. We are proud to partner with OpenNode in mobilizing the growing Bitcoin community to activate resources to help stop traffickers and free victims. Each trafficker stopped means future victims don't have to endure the trauma of trafficking or experience the struggle of recovery." -- Victor Boutros, CEO of Human Trafficking Institute

Founded in 2018, OpenNode provides trusted, reliable payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. We drive adoption by creating great user experiences and elegantly bridging between traditional currency and bitcoin. From payment buttons to hosted checkout, and from e-commerce plug-ins to optimized APIs, OpenNode offers the best way for businesses to benefit from instant settlement and low transaction fees made possible by the world's best monetary network.

About Human Trafficking Institute

The Human Trafficking Institute is a NGO located inside the USA who partners with countries in the developing world to stop human trafficking.

To learn more about our work, visit www.traffickinginstitute.org

For more information or to reach out in person, email: contact@traffickinginstitute.org .

About OpenNode

OpenNode provides bitcoin payment acceptance and payout solutions for businesses. We are working to grow the bitcoin economy, leveraging Bitcoin's monetary network to transfer value instantly, at lowest cost, everywhere.

For more information, please visit: https://www.opennode.com

