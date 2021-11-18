Luigui Bleand Says: That Reggaeton is the New Pop of this Era.

MIAMI, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Luigui Bleand is a Dominican musician and music producer, mastering more than 8 instruments to create and compose music.

In the music industry the attraction felt by a musical rhythm depends on many factors, the singers themselves are attracted and motivated by certain musical rhythms that sometimes serve as a source of inspiration.

Luigui Bleand says that Reggaeton has become a strong attraction and that it is one of those contagious rhythms that quickly becomes a multifaceted combination of high trade in the record industry.

Reggae, Rap, Hip Hop, Urban Pop, among other peculiar rhythms emerge around the world in the 80's, but 20 years later it was that it managed to become popular in Pop culture. More than sexual and explicit content, reggaeton exposes social issues with lyrics that are easy to remember and catchy.

The Singer comments that he feels very identified with Reggaeton, since his creativity has no limits when it comes to music and rhythms. Your purposes with music are strengthened with a unique and innovative style.

Reguetón is a Latin genus whose main representatives are Colombians and Puerto Ricans. Its main figures: Daddy Yankee, J Balvin, Bad Bunny, Karol G among others, have starred in moments that seem to mark a milestone in the history of this style. That is why it is no coincidence that 60% of Luigui Bleand's music is influenced by Colombian music. He says since I met the country I fall in love with rhythms so varied that I consider it important to include them in my musical work.

Although Reggaeton songs have had many controversies for the lyrics they use because they are uncommon or unusual, even so, in the last decade the stadiums are being blown up because this genre has exceeded the standards of common culture.

Luigui assures that each song that comes to the market will be recognized for its excellent sonority, for this reason in each production he handles with great care the elements that compose it, among them: the harmony of the lyrics, the melody, the rhythm and the timbre. Based on his experience, Luigui seeks to create productions that connect with people and allow them to feel identified with the feelings that emerge in each composition.

