The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Joins International Movement: European Day on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse

The National Foundation To End Child Abuse And Neglect (EndCAN) Joins Global Campaign Pledging One Million Steps To End Child Abuse

The National Foundation To End Child Abuse And Neglect (EndCAN) Joins Global Campaign Pledging One Million Steps To End Child Abuse The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect Joins International Movement: European Day on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse

DENVER, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect ('EndCAN'), announced its campaign of one million steps in honor of ending child sexual abuse on November 18, 2021. The day is already a recognized holiday in Europe, called the "European Day on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse," observed every year on November 18 and launched in 2015 by The Council of Europe, an international organization and United Nations Observer. This year, several organizations around the world are working to recognize the day on a global scale.

EndCAN Joins 'European Day on the Protection of Children Against Sexual Exploitation and Sexual Abuse' Movement

On November 18, 2021, EndCAN invites participants to advocate for child sexual abuse awareness and pledge to walk virtually in honor of the movement. The organization's goal is to mobilize as many contributors as possible to collectively take one million steps or more across the United States.

According to the CDC, child sexual abuse is a significant public health problem that is widely under reported. Although estimates vary across studies, data shows:

one in four girls and one in six boys experience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood. (Source: Aboutandexperience child sexual abuse at some point in childhood. (Source: National Sexual Violence Resource Center

91% of child sexual abuse is perpetrated by someone the child or child's family knows.

"It is imperative that we mobilize as many advocates as possible because there are so many suffering in silence," says EndCAN CEO and kidnapping survivor, Lori Poland. Poland's 1983 high-profile story caught the attention of national media and was the inspiration behind the nonprofit's formation.

The CDC also reports that experiencing child sexual abuse is an adverse childhood experience (ACE) that can affect how a person thinks, acts, and feels over a lifetime, resulting in short- and long-term physical, mental, and emotional health consequences, including:

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs).

Physical injuries.

Chronic health conditions.

Depression.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Substance abuse.

Increased risk of suicide.

EndCAN's Walk Together to End Child Sexual Abuse is free to participate and has currently garnered over 800,000 steps pledged nationwide. Advocates are asked to sign-up at endcan.org/endchildsexualabuseday and share their own personal passion for ending child sexual abuse via social media by using #endchildsexabuseday and tagging @endcanorg.

Contact: Heather Mahoney, heather@hautehausagency.com, 240-292-9492

View original content:

SOURCE The National Foundation to End Child Abuse and Neglect (EndCAN)