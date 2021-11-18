The free report provides a comprehensive, ethnographic look at Gen Z's cultural impact and implications for businesses across categories.

Spectacle Announces The Release Of The Gen Zine The free report provides a comprehensive, ethnographic look at Gen Z's cultural impact and implications for businesses across categories.

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spectacle , a branding agency specializing in purpose-led, profit-enabled companies from start-ups to Fortune 100s , announced today the release of the Gen Zine, an in-depth report on Gen Z's cultural impact—and what it means for brands.

(PRNewsfoto/Spectacle Strategy)

This in-depth ethnographic research report looks at Gen Z's powerful cultural impact — and what it means for brands.

Fascinated by Generation Z— classified by Pew Research as those born between the years 1997 and 2012—the Spectacle team conducted over 40 hours of interviews over two calendar years with members of this influential cohort to dive deeper into their attitudes and behaviors and the lasting societal change they're creating.



The research revealed fascinating insights from Gen Z themselves—from topics like fluid self-identity, to changing definitions of wellness, to the unpredictable future of education and the workplace—and illuminated critical implications for business leaders that want to capture this demographic.

"As Cultural Meteorologists, we took on a passion project to better understand the tastemakers of the future—Gen Z," said Michael Filippi, Founder & CEO of Spectacle. We're thrilled to share the outputs of this two-year study, helping business leaders authentically connect with the generation that will shape the next decade of culture."

The 86-page report deep-dives into subjects such as:

64% of Gen Z agreeing that therapy will be commonplace by 2030 How outspoken Gen Z is ushering in the death of taboo topics, like sexuality and mental health—withagreeing that therapy will be commonplace by 2030

Billie Eilish are the quintessential embodiments of the Gen Z ethos Why TikTok andare the quintessential embodiments of the Gen Z ethos

recent VICE report on work and education that found 98% of Gen Z respondents feel shortchanged by their education The changing value exchange between work and money; education and worth; providing context to thethat found 98% of Gen Z respondents feel shortchanged by their education

To download the free report, visit: spectaclestrategy.com/genzine

About Spectacle

Spectacle is the agency for change agents. Offering a range of brand-building services, Spectacle helps purpose-led, profit-enabled companies reach their full growth potential. Founded in 2017, Spectacle has landed an impressive client roster, ranging from fast-growing startups like Fifth Season and CoPilot to Fortune 100s. Their team of strategists and designers leverage visionary insights and creative expression to help brands grow smarter and faster. They have offices in Austin, TX and Denver, CO.

Media Contact

Lori Reifert, Managing Director lori@spectaclestrategy.com

https://www.linkedin.com/company/spectacle-strategy/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Spectacle Strategy