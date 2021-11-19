CheapCaribbean Celebrates Its 21st Birthday in December With a Month of Deals and Giveaways Enter Today for a Chance to Win One of 21 Free Beach Vacations

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online travel site, CheapCaribbean, is celebrating its 21st birthday with indulgent giveaways all month long including 21 free beach vacations plus everything needed for the perfect beach escape including the brand's new game "Waves & Waterfalls," wine tumblers, koozies, sunglasses and more. True beach lovers can visit CheapCaribbean's Instagram page ( @cheapcaribbean ) beginning December 1-21, 2021 to enter to win the top travel brand's exciting birthday giveaways.

"At CheapCaribbean we are known for the 'Woohoo' moments that have not only surprised and delighted our customers for the past 21 years but have also helped to shape who we are as a brand, setting us apart from a typical beach getaway experience. We couldn't be more excited to celebrate this major milestone with our fans and encourage them and newcomers to join in the fun this December," said Dana Studebaker, Vice President of Marketing, Consumer Brands at Apple Leisure Group.

Providing in-the-know travelers with the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, CheapCaribbean is known for its life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages that specialize in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. Since its humble beginnings in 2000, the brand has grown exponentially booking hundreds of thousands of vacations each year, with over 1,000 resorts and 48 destinations in its portfolio.

CheapCaribbean's month-long birthday giveaways will kick-off on December 1st, 2021. To enter to win, beach lovers should head to CheapCaribbean's social media channels at @cheapcaribbean , where more details will be provided.

Since 2000 CheapCaribbean has served as an award-winning online travel site for in-the-know travelers searching for the best vacation deals to the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America. Its mission is to provide travelers with life-changing, unforgettable vacation packages specializing in delivering "woohoo moments" at a great value. CheapCaribbean supplies in-depth content on hotel properties and destinations, and provides knowledgeable sales agents for assistance in coordinating, planning and personalizing trips. The online travel site has grown dramatically since its inception 20 years ago and is a part of the broader Apple Leisure Group, a leading North American resort brand-management, travel and hospitality group.

