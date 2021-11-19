eHealth, Inc. to Present at Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH), a leading private online health insurance marketplace, today announced that its management will present at the Evercore ISI 4th Annual HealthCONx Conference on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. E.T.

Interested investors can access the live audio webcast of eHealth's presentation at www.ehealthinsurance.com under Investor Relations. Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register, download, and install any necessary software. A replay of the presentation will be available on the company's website shortly after the conclusion of the event.

About eHealth, Inc.

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: EHTH) operates a leading health insurance marketplace at eHealth.com and eHealthMedicare.com with technology that provides consumers with health insurance enrollment solutions. Since 1997, we have connected more than 8 million members with quality, affordable health insurance, Medicare options, and ancillary plans. Our proprietary marketplace offers Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, Medicare Part D prescription drug, individual, family, small business, and other plans from over 200 health insurance carriers across fifty states and the District of Columbia.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

650-210-3111

Kate.sidorovich@ehealth.com

