Sedgwick acquires Temporary Accommodations

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced it has acquired Temporary Accommodations, which provides high-quality, temporary housing and related services to displaced policyholders.

As part of this strategic transaction, Temporary Accommodations joins Sedgwick's property Americas division and further builds on the company's end-to-end claims services — from intake to field adjusting to temporary housing to building repairs, with solutions that enable insurers to fully support their policyholders.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Atlanta, Temporary Accommodations locates temporary housing options for displaced insurance policyholders and helps to manage additional living expenses during home insurance claims following fire, water, wind and storm damage and emergency evacuations. As one of the largest providers of claims-related housing services, Temporary Accommodations focuses on cost management and stress reduction for a better customer experience, negotiating preferential housing and hotel rates and reducing insurers' indemnity spend.

"The Temporary Accommodations team is well-known by insurance professionals and homeowners for their dedication to service and solutions for displaced homeowners," said Steve Powell, Sedgwick executive vice president. "They are often on the front lines when disaster strikes, providing care and comfort to displaced families. Temporary Accommodations is a natural fit with the Sedgwick team, and joining forces will allow us to work together to support the entire claims journey and recovery process. We look forward to this partnership and to providing clients with end-to-end property claims solutions."

"Our company grew from humble entrepreneurial roots into one of the largest providers of temporary housing services in the insurance space. Joining an industry leader like Sedgwick will take our work to the next level," said Aaron Wilson, founder, president and CEO of Temporary Accommodations. "Moreover, our 'TA cares' motto perfectly aligns with Sedgwick's 'caring counts' philosophy. TA's mission has always been to operate with unsurpassed empathy, integrity, service and attention to detail, and we will continue to do so as part of the Sedgwick family."

