New Research Shows Americans Are Looking to Prioritize Experiences Over Things in the New Year

CHARLESTON, W.V., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are hoping to say goodbye to shiny objects and hello to new memories in 2022. According to proprietary research from the West Virginia Department of Tourism , approximately nine in ten Americans plan to make a 2022 New Year's resolution, with three-fourths now focused more on creating memories with loved ones rather than buying material goods. West Virginia seeks to be the place where these new memories are made and is rewarding 10 lucky winners, with the best New Year's resolutions, the chance to jump-start their aspirations for the new year in West Virginia.

West Virginia Department of Tourism Launches Resolution X

Launching today, Resolution X invites travelers looking to live a more meaningful and fulfilling New Year to apply to win an all-inclusive trip to West Virginia in January 2022.

To set the stage for Resolution X, West Virginia collaborated with Longwoods International , a market research consultancy, to find out what Americans were longing to accomplish in 2022. The new research found that almost half of Americans who make New Year's resolutions have recently failed to accomplish them. High expectations and low motivation were the top reasons behind resolution failures, with 30 percent deeming life being too busy to achieve their goal. West Virginia hopes to help Americans take that first step with a mountain getaway.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Has Created Mass Motivation for Self-Improvement and Achievement

The research also shows Americans have an extreme desire to make up for time and memories lost during the COVID-19 pandemic. And as a result, they are more motivated than ever to make memories, have a more balanced life, try something new, expand their horizons and improve family dynamics.

"When the West Virginia Department of Tourism approached us with wanting to conduct a survey about 2022 New Year's resolutions, we were thrilled. The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent flares, have taken a toll on Americans and greatly impacted the way we view and approach life, so diving deeper into the collective mindset has provided fascinating results." George Zimmermann, chairman at Longwoods International. "The results are the reason opportunities like Resolution X should be celebrated as they create positive change when needed most."

Traveling is an Essential Part of Life for the Majority of Americans

When determining how to best achieve these high-level goals, travel rose to the top of the list.

Almost two-thirds of Americans say vacations are one of the events they look forward to most each year.

68 percent of Americans believe travel brings joy to their lives and experiencing new places makes them a better person.

62 percent agree that meeting new people and being exposed to different cultures creates self-improvement.

West Virginia is Capitalizing on Research Trends & Rewarding the 10 Best New Year's Resolutions with a Free Trip

West Virginia closely analyzed research results and created Resolution X, an opportunity for people to win a free trip to a place known across the country as "Almost Heaven," to conquer their 2022 New Year's resolutions and find the best version of themselves.

The 10 Resolution X winners, and a plus one per their liking, will receive a three-night, four-day getaway in January 2022 personally curated by West Virginia around their New Year's resolution. The trips will include breathtaking views, a taste of Appalachian cuisine, winter outdoor adventures and more. Participants will be selected based on the sincerity and authenticity of their application as West Virginia wants to offer those most motivated to improve their lives the chance to fulfill their resolutions.

"West Virginia wants 2022 to be a transformative year for those making a New Year's resolution. As Americans overcome the COVID-19 pandemic and redefine what matters most in life, the state's natural wonders, vast outdoor recreation, fresh culinary offerings and local communities are the perfect places to start," said Chelsea Ruby, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Tourism. "Resolution X is the ideal opportunity for travelers to live out their New Year's resolutions and to kick-off 2022 on an inspiring and motivating path."

To apply, visit the Resolution X website to complete a short survey and to upload a 1-minute video, explaining how a trip to West Virginia will help fulfill the applicant's New Year's resolution. The application portal is open now through December 31, 2021.

For more information and to apply, visit www.WVresolutionX.com . To learn more about West Virginia, visit www.WVtourism.com .

Media: Click here for high-res images.

Research Methodology:

The West Virginia Department of Tourism and Longwoods International partnered to survey 1,000 adults on their 2022 New Year's resolutions. Participants were 18 years and older residing in the United States. The sample drawn was proportionate to the United States by age, gender and region. The survey was self-completion and given to members of a major online consumer panel. The fieldwork was completed on October 28, 2021.

About The West Virginia Department of Tourism:

The West Virginia Department of Tourism promotes West Virginia as a leading four-season travel destination and top state to live, work and retire. Known as the Mountain State, West Virginia is one of the most scenic states in the United States and home to thousands of acres of parks and public lands, including America's newest national park and 45 state parks and forests. In addition to its majestic mountains and rolling hills, West Virginia is full of rich historic sites, enchanting art galleries, charming towns and an immense sense of belonging found only in its heaven-like landscapes.

